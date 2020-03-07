Women’s World T20: PM Modi gives befitting reply to Australian PM

Twitter witnessed some intriguing feuds. While some of them have been hot-headed ones, others have been in good humour. The fans were treated with one such moment after Prime Ministers of two countries entered the fray. And the reason? The Women’s World T20 Final that features hosts Australia and India.

It all started after Australia’s PM Scott Morrison tagged his Indian counterpart, PM Narendra Modi in a tweet. He started out by calling that the final will be a big contest featuring two great teams, before ending the tweet by saying ‘It will be Australia all the way’.

“Hey @narendramodi – Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way,” his tweet read.

An equally witty reply was expected from PM Modi, and a witty reply is what he gave! Modi first acknowledged the greatness of both the teams before wishing them all the best.

And like Morrison, PM Modi ended the post by hinting at who will win the contest by saying, “ Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow!”

His post read: “G’day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow!”

Whoever wins tomorrow’s contest, one thing is for sure – our PM has a great sense of humour!

The Indian Women’s cricket team started the quest for their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title with a victory against Australia in the tournament. They will now have to repeat the feat against the team one last time to achieve their goal.

While the earlier editions have been a challenge, it has been a cakewalk for the Women in Blue this time around. They were unbeaten in the group stage and made it to their first-ever World T20 final without having to play a single ball against England, thanks to the rain god. Ironically, last edition’s top scorers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana haven’t even hit top form yet!

As for Australia, things started on a nervy note courtesy of the 17-run defeat in the opening fixture against India. However, the hosts have since gone on to win all their group matches followed by the 5-run victory in the semi-finals.