Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home Sports Cricket Women's T20 Challenge: BCCI releases further details about venue, teams

Women’s T20 Challenge: BCCI releases further details about venue, teams

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Women's T20 Challenge KreedOn
Women's T20 Challenge | Credits: IPL

This year’s Women’s T20 Challenge will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on the sidelines of the IPL playoffs. The venue had hosted last year’s competition as well. However, unlike last year, this edition will be a four-team affair.

The announcement was done by BCCI through a release on Saturday. In the statement, the Board announced that the tournament had been expanded from one in its inaugural campaign in 2018 and four last year to seven matches this time.

It was announced that the competition will be played “during the IPL Playoff and Finals week.” The knockouts will be played after the league stage of the competition that ends on May 17.

The first edition that happened in 2018 was only a one-game affair, with Harmanpreet Kaur‘s Supernovas taking on Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the following year, the number was increased to three, with the third team – Velocity, led by Mithali Raj.

The games were played in a single round-robin format which was followed by a final, in which Supernovas had defeated Velocity to win the inaugural edition.

Then, in the last year, 39 players, including several top foreign stars, were divided among the 3 teams.

The innovative format of Women’s T20 Challenge has led to significant promotion to women’s cricket in India.

“Back in the day, to promote the sport under WCAI [the now-defunct Women’s Cricket Association of India], we tried to play at smaller places where a lot of people came to watch maybe because of the curiosity factor, but we used to attract a lot of people. So that isn’t a bad idea,” Mithali Raj had once said about the competition.

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleRM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction | Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Next articleISL, EPL sign agreement, Here’s what it means to Indian Football

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

ISL, EPL sign agreement, Here’s what it means to Indian Football

KreedOn Network -
In a major development for Indian football, the Premier League and the Indian Super League have signed a deal agreeing to continue to work...
Read more
ATK

BFC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs ATK

KreedOn Network -
BFC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs ATK The second semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see the defending champions...
Read more
Cricket

Ishant Sharma out for second test, this pacer likely to replace him

Manan Dharamshi -
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma will miss the second Test against New Zealand after he reinjured his right ankle after the first Test. With just...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir aftre 2015 World Cup Semi-Finals loss Kreedon

5 teams who have never won the cricket world cup

Virat Kohli ODI Records KreedOn

The key to Virat Kohli’s ODI records

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI

India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI | Fantasy Cricket...

Indian Super league 2019