Women’s T20 Challenge: BCCI releases further details about venue, teams

This year’s Women’s T20 Challenge will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on the sidelines of the IPL playoffs. The venue had hosted last year’s competition as well. However, unlike last year, this edition will be a four-team affair.

The announcement was done by BCCI through a release on Saturday. In the statement, the Board announced that the tournament had been expanded from one in its inaugural campaign in 2018 and four last year to seven matches this time.

JUST IN: The city of Jaipur has been named hosts for the Women's T20 Challenge for a second straight year. Four teams will play seven games overall during the 2020 IPL playoff week.#WT20Challenge — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) February 29, 2020

It was announced that the competition will be played “during the IPL Playoff and Finals week.” The knockouts will be played after the league stage of the competition that ends on May 17.

The first edition that happened in 2018 was only a one-game affair, with Harmanpreet Kaur‘s Supernovas taking on Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the following year, the number was increased to three, with the third team – Velocity, led by Mithali Raj.

The games were played in a single round-robin format which was followed by a final, in which Supernovas had defeated Velocity to win the inaugural edition.

Then, in the last year, 39 players, including several top foreign stars, were divided among the 3 teams.

The innovative format of Women’s T20 Challenge has led to significant promotion to women’s cricket in India.

“Back in the day, to promote the sport under WCAI [the now-defunct Women’s Cricket Association of India], we tried to play at smaller places where a lot of people came to watch maybe because of the curiosity factor, but we used to attract a lot of people. So that isn’t a bad idea,” Mithali Raj had once said about the competition.