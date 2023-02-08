Women’s IPL 2023: 409 Players set to go under hammer | Auction on February 13

- Advertisement -

The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that the inaugural Women’s IPL auction will be held in Mumbai. The tournament generated a lot of interest with 1525 registrations for the first-ever auction and the Indian Cricket Board shortlisted the list to 409. These 409 cricketers are now on the list for the Women’s IPL players auction that is to be held on 13 February 2023 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

246 of the 409 players are Indians while 163 are from other countries. In total there are 202 capped players, 199 uncapped players, and 8 players from associate countries. With five teams, there are a total of 90 slots available, 30 of which are for international players. The maximum reserve price is INR 50 lakhs and 24 players have chosen to be included in the top tier. A few players from the Indian women’s cricket team have qualified for the top category and they are Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma, captain of India’s under-19 T20 World Cup winning team.

Sophie Ecclestone, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, and Deandra Dottin are among the 13 foreign players who placed below the reserve price of INR 50 lakh. With an initial bid of INR 40 Lakh, 30 players are included in the auction list. At 14:30 IST the auction will start.

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League is scheduled to take place from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai.

