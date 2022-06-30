Thursday, June 30, 2022
Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022- Indian squad | Schedule | Where to watch – All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- India Today
The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 is all set to kickstart from July 1 at two different venues in Europe. This 17-day tournament will conclude on July 17, 2022.

Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in the Netherlands are going to host the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022.

The 15 edition of this tournament will feature 16 teams which are divided into four groups.

There will be four pools: A, B, C, and D. Each team will face the other teams in a round-robin contest. The pool winner will directly enter the quarters and the next two best teams will move to cross-overs for their knockout games.

Pool C and Pool D matches will be played at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain, while Pool A and Pool B will play their matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

A total of 44 matches will be played including the classification, cross-overs, and the knock-out rounds. The semifinal, third-place play-off, and final matches will be held in Terrassa, Spain.

India Women’s Hockey World Cup Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
  • Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
  • Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete
  • Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi
  • Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

India schedule

India is in Pool B along with England, China, and New Zealand. 

  • India vs England on July 3 at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST. 
  • India vs China on July 5 at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST. 
  • India vs New Zealand on July 7, at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST. 
  • Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Chile
  • Pool C: Argentina, Spain, South Korea, Canada
  • Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, South Africa

Quarterfinals 9-16th Place

DateFixturesTime
Jul 10, 20224th Pool A vs LCO1
Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen		13:00
Jul 10, 20224th Pool B vs LCO2
Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen		15:30
Jul 11, 20224th Pool C vs LCO3
Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa		18:00
Jul 11, 20224th Pool C vs LCo4
Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa		21:30

Classification 13-16th Place

DateFixturesTime
July 12, 2022LQF1 v LQF2
Wagener Stadium Amstelveen		12:00
Jul 12, 2022LQF3 vs LQF4
Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa		13:00

Classification 9-12th Place

DateFixturesTime
Jul 12, 2022WQF1 vs WQF2
Wagener Stadium Amstelveen		14:30
Jul 13, 2022WQF3 vs WQF4
Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa		16:30

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network will telecast the live matches on Star Sports in India

Online platform- Disney+ Hotstar will be the destination for live streaming in India.

Nidhi Singh
