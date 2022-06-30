Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022- Indian squad | Schedule | Where to watch – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 is all set to kickstart from July 1 at two different venues in Europe. This 17-day tournament will conclude on July 17, 2022.

Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in the Netherlands are going to host the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022.

The 15 edition of this tournament will feature 16 teams which are divided into four groups.

There will be four pools: A, B, C, and D. Each team will face the other teams in a round-robin contest. The pool winner will directly enter the quarters and the next two best teams will move to cross-overs for their knockout games.

Pool C and Pool D matches will be played at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain, while Pool A and Pool B will play their matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

A total of 44 matches will be played including the classification, cross-overs, and the knock-out rounds. The semifinal, third-place play-off, and final matches will be held in Terrassa, Spain.

India Women’s Hockey World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

India schedule

India is in Pool B along with England, China, and New Zealand.

India vs England on July 3 at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST.

India vs China on July 5 at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand on July 7 , at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST.

Pool A : Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Chile

Pool C : Argentina, Spain, South Korea, Canada

Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, South Africa

Quarterfinals 9-16th Place

Date Fixtures Time Jul 10, 2022 4th Pool A vs LCO1

Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 13:00 Jul 10, 2022 4th Pool B vs LCO2

Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 15:30 Jul 11, 2022 4th Pool C vs LCO3

Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa 18:00 Jul 11, 2022 4th Pool C vs LCo4

Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa 21:30

Classification 13-16th Place

Date Fixtures Time July 12, 2022 LQF1 v LQF2

Wagener Stadium Amstelveen 12:00 Jul 12, 2022 LQF3 vs LQF4

Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa 13:00

Classification 9-12th Place

Date Fixtures Time Jul 12, 2022 WQF1 vs WQF2

Wagener Stadium Amstelveen 14:30 Jul 13, 2022 WQF3 vs WQF4

Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa 16:30

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network will telecast the live matches on Star Sports in India

Online platform- Disney+ Hotstar will be the destination for live streaming in India.

