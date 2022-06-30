Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022- Indian squad | Schedule | Where to watch – All you need to know

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 is all set to kickstart from July 1 at two different venues in Europe. This 17-day tournament will conclude on July 17, 2022.
Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in the Netherlands are going to host the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022.
The 15 edition of this tournament will feature 16 teams which are divided into four groups.
There will be four pools: A, B, C, and D. Each team will face the other teams in a round-robin contest. The pool winner will directly enter the quarters and the next two best teams will move to cross-overs for their knockout games.
Pool C and Pool D matches will be played at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain, while Pool A and Pool B will play their matches at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
A total of 44 matches will be played including the classification, cross-overs, and the knock-out rounds. The semifinal, third-place play-off, and final matches will be held in Terrassa, Spain.
India Women’s Hockey World Cup Squad
- Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
- Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
- Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete
- Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi
- Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari
India schedule
India is in Pool B along with England, China, and New Zealand.
- India vs England on July 3 at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST.
- India vs China on July 5 at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST.
- India vs New Zealand on July 7, at Amstelveen, the match starts at 8 pm IST.
- Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Chile
- Pool C: Argentina, Spain, South Korea, Canada
- Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, South Africa
Quarterfinals 9-16th Place
|Date
|Fixtures
|Time
|Jul 10, 2022
|4th Pool A vs LCO1
Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
|13:00
|Jul 10, 2022
|4th Pool B vs LCO2
Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
|15:30
|Jul 11, 2022
|4th Pool C vs LCO3
Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa
|18:00
|Jul 11, 2022
|4th Pool C vs LCo4
Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa
|21:30
Classification 13-16th Place
|Date
|Fixtures
|Time
|July 12, 2022
|LQF1 v LQF2
Wagener Stadium Amstelveen
|12:00
|Jul 12, 2022
|LQF3 vs LQF4
Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa
|13:00
Classification 9-12th Place
|Date
|Fixtures
|Time
|Jul 12, 2022
|WQF1 vs WQF2
Wagener Stadium Amstelveen
|14:30
|Jul 13, 2022
|WQF3 vs WQF4
Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa, Terrassa
|16:30
Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming details
Star Sports Network will telecast the live matches on Star Sports in India
Online platform- Disney+ Hotstar will be the destination for live streaming in India.-- Advertisement --
For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-
KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport