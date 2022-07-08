Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: India lost to New Zealand | Will compete in crossover for quarterfinal spot

- Advertisement -

The Indian women’s hockey team lost 3-4 to New Zealand in their final Pool B match but qualified for the crossovers of the FIH Women’s World Cup on Thursday. India will now play the crossovers that will take place in Spain on Sunday.

Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, and Gurjit Kaur scored for India in a closely fought match against New Zealand 3-4. New Zealand’s Olivia Merry, Frances Davies, and Tess Jopp scored stunningly for their team. India went offensive in the final quarter and grabbed many PCs but was unable to convert them. In the 58th minute, Gurjit Kaur reduced the deficit to one goal. Merry Olivia scored two goals (11’, 53’) for New Zealand.

New Zealand currently sitting atop of pool B with seven points ahead of England, while India and China finished on two points but progressed on account of a better goal difference.

POOL B: FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022
Team GP W D L GD P
1 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 3 7
2 England 3 1 1 1 0 4
3 India 3 0 2 1 -1 2
4 China 3 0 2 1 -2 2

All top-placed teams from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will play in the crossovers. The winner of the crossover matches will seize the remaining four quarterfinal spots.

Indian women’s hockey team will face the second-placed team in Pool C for a place in the quarterfinals in Terrassa, Spain on Sunday.

