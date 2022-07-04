Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 – India drew 1-1 against England, ended up in stalemate

- Advertisement -

Indian women’s hockey team drew 1-1 against England in their opening Pool B fixture of the International Hockey Federation Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen in the Netherlands, on Sunday.

The defense of the Indian team was excellent. They did not give any opportunity to team England for penalty corners. In the 8th minute, Petter Isabelle’s goal gave lead to team England. Both teams made several mistakes in passes and interceptions. India missed many chances before Vandana Katariya found the equalizer in Quarter 2 at 28th minute after converting a rebound via a penalty corner.

Captain and goalkeeper, Savita Punia managed to pull off some incredible saves to ensure the scores remained level. India playing without regular captain Rani Rampal, who has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey team, Savita Punia said-

England is a very good team, both played well today. We fought hard, we wanted to play together and we did. We missed some chances, next match we will focus. We had good PCs and variations, we missed a few but we will work on that. Yeah before match we decided that we have to calm in tackling against a good England side. We did that, and didn’t give away any PC.

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: Pool B current statistics

In this Group of Death i.e Pool B, India will need to be attacking and fruitful when they face China and New Zealand in their coming Pool B matches. Two matches have already taken place and both ended in a draw. All the teams in pool B earned one point each.

New Zealand vs China: 2-2 (Draw)

England vs India : 1-1 (Draw)

R Team GP W D L GD P 1 China 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 England 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 India 1 0 1 0 0 1

