Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Points Table, Squads, Where to Watch- All You Need to Know

The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 started on October 1, 2022, and defending champions Bangladesh is hosting the 2022 edition of the continental tournament. India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the debutants UAE are the other seven teams in the tournament.

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Points Table

Recently, Thailand defeated Malaysia by 50 runs and keeps itself alive in the race for the semis of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup. Malaysia ended their campaign after their sixth successive loss in the tournament. On the other hand, India and Pakistan qualified for the semifinals.

Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate India 5 4 1 8 2.590 Pakistan 5 4 1 8 2.101 Sri Lanka 4 3 1 6 1.282 Thailand 5 3 2 6 -0.308 Bangladesh 4 2 2 4 0.506 UAE 5 1 4 2 -2.181 Malaysia 6 0 6 0 -3.002

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule- Time in IST

October 1 – Bangladesh vs Thailand – SICS Ground 2 – 8:30 AM

October 1 – India vs Sri Lanka – SICS Ground 2 – 1 PM

October 2 – Pakistan vs Malaysia – SICS Ground 2 – 8:30 AM

October 2 – Sri Lanka vs UAE – SICS Ground 2 – 1:00 PM

October 3 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – SICS Ground 2 – 8:30 AM

October 3 – India vs Malaysia – SICS Ground 2 – 1:00 PM

October 4 – Sri Lanka vs Thailand – SICS Ground 2 – 8:30 AM

October 4 – India vs UAE – SICS Ground 2 – 1:00 PM

October 5 – UAE vs Malaysia – SICS Ground 2 – 8:30 AM

October 6 – Pakistan vs Thailand – SICS Ground 1 – 8:30 AM

October 6 – Bangladesh vs Malaysia – SICS Ground 1 – 1:00 PM

October 7 – Thailand vs UAE – SICS Ground 1 – 8:30 AM

October 7 – India vs Pakistan – SICS Ground 1 – 1:00 PM

October 8 – Sri Lanka vs Malaysia – SICS Ground 1 – 8:30 AM

October 8 – India vs Bangladesh – SICS Ground 1 – 1:00 PM

October 9 – Thailand vs Malaysia – SICS Ground 1 – 8:30 AM

October 9 – Pakistan vs UAE – SICS Ground 1 – 1:00 PM

October 10 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – SICS Ground 1 – 8:30 AM

October 10 – India vs Thailand – SICS Ground 1 – 1:00 PM

October 11 – Bangladesh vs UAE – SICS Ground 1 – 8:30 AM

October 11 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – SICS Ground 1 – 1:00 PM

October 13 – Semi Final 1 – SICS Ground 1 – 8:30 AM

October 13 – Semi Final 2- SICS Ground 1 – 1:00 PM

October 15 – FINAL – SICS Ground 1 – 1:00 PM

Women Asia Cup 2022: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan. Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushini Nuthyanga, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Meththananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Tharika Sewwandi

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa (vc), Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa (wk), Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (w/c), Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shohaly Akter, Marufa Akther, Sharmin Akter Supta, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rabeya Khan

UAE: Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Rishitha Rajith, Khushi Sharma, Theertha Satish (wk), Lavanya Keny, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Samaira Dharnidharka

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (vc/wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Suwann Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Bunthida Leephatthana, Nanthita Boonsukham

Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Where to Watch

Women’s Asia Cup 2022 is available on Star Sports Network in India and will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

