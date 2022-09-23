Friday, September 23, 2022
Women's Asia Cup 2022: BCCI Announced Squad | Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead

By Swapneel_Deshpande
Updated:
Women Asia Cup 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- ICC Cricket Schedule
BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 which will take place in Bangladesh from 1st October 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side while Smriti Mandhana named as the deputy. Two standbys are also named: Taniya Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur.

The squad looks pretty settled with balanced options of batting and bowling. India has a very big hole to fill with the absence of Jhulan Goswami

The seven teams of the women’s Asia Cup 2022, including hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, UAE, and India will compete in a round-robin style to advance to the top-four and semifinal rounds. The semifinals will take place on October 13, followed by the final on October 15.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the 7-team tournament would help in the growth of Women’s Cricket and would encourage the associate nations to play cricket.

India starts their campaign on 1st October against Sri Lanka. On 7th October 2022, they will face the arch-rivals Pakistan. Indian Women has won 6 Asia Cups and would like to add another trophy to their cabinet.  

India’s Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Meghana, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Kiran Navgire.

Standby Players: Taniya Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur

Swapneel_Deshpande
