Wisden Cricketer of the Year | List of Wisden Award Winners from 2011-22

- Advertisement -

The Wisden Cricketer of the Year, chosen by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack annually, mostly based on their “impact on the previous English season.” “Six Great Bowlers of the Year” were the first recipients of the award in 1889.

The award is a recognition of a player’s impact on the last English season and is also a major criterion for inclusion, but not the only one. Matthew Engel, the editor of Wisden 1997, selected Sanath Jayasuriya, who had not played in England in the preceding year. His performance at the 1996 World Cup, however, permanently altered the one-day game.

Nine Great Batsmen of the Year and Six Great Wicket Keepers were named in 1890 and 1891, respectively. The annual award has honored the top five players each year since 1897, with a few notable exceptions. First-class cricket in England was not played in 1916 or 1917 due to the First World War, but in 1918 and 1919 five young cricketers were selected as recipients. The same problem was brought on by the Second World War from 1941 to 1946, hence no players were identified. W. G. Grace (1896), Plum Warner (1921), and Jack Hobbs (1924) were the only players to receive the award in 1926. When W. G. Grace’s record of 126 first-class hundreds was broken, Hobbs was honored for the second time, and this time in 1926. Warner played his final season of first-class cricket in 1921, he led Middlesex to a County Championship victory, earning him a second award. Warner had previously been recognized in 1904 for his achievements.

-- Advertisement --

Claire Taylor, in 2009, was the first woman to receive the accolade. Every Wisden since 1926, except eight wartime almanacks and the 2011 edition*, has been named a set of five.

The choice of the Leading Cricketer in the World has been added to these since 2004 to complement them. The Jubilee edition of the book was published in 1913, 29 years after the death of cricketer and almanack’s founder John Wisden, who was honored in a special section as a mark of respect.

-- Advertisement --

When Sonny Ramadhin passed away in February 2022, Neil Harvey (1954) took over as the award’s oldest surviving recipient. Harry Calder (1918), who passed away in 1995, had the longest post-award life, living 77 years. But unlike other male recipients, Calder didn’t play first-class cricket. Wilfred Rhodes lived the longest among first-class athletes after receiving the honor, at 74 years (1899).

List of Wisden Cricketer of the Year Winners from 2011-22

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Devon Conway, Ollie Robinson, and Dane van Niekerk have been named Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2022. Joe Root has been given the title of ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’.

-- Advertisement --

‘Leading Woman Cricketer in the World goes to Lizelle Lee. Pakistani Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan has earned the title of ‘Leading T20 Cricketer in the World’ in the 2022 edition of the Wisden Almanack.

Year Cricketers 2011 Tamim Iqbal Eoin Morgan Chris Read Jonathan Trott Not awarded 2012 Tim Bresnan Alastair Cook Glen Chappel Alan Richardson Kumar Sangakara 2013 Nick Crompton Hashim Amla Jaques Kallis Dale Steyn Marlon Samuels 2014 Sikhar Dhawan Charlotte Edwards Ryan Harris Chris Roggers Joe Root 2015 Moeen Ali Garry Balance Adam Lyth Angelow Mathews Jeetan Patel 2016 Jonny Bairstow Brendon McCuluml Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson 2017 Ben Duckett Younis Khan Misbah-ul-Haq Toby Roland Jones Chris Woakes 2018 Shai Hope Heather Knight Jamie Porter Natalie Sciver Anya Shrubsole 2019 Tammy Beaumont Rory Burns Jos Buttler Sam Curran Virat Kohli 2020 Jofra Archer Pat Cummins Simon Harmer Marnus Labuschagne Ellyse Perry 2021 Zak Crawley Jason Holder Mohammad Rizwan Dom Sibley Darren Stevens 2022 Jasprit Bumrah Devon Conway Ollie Robinson Rohit Sharma Dane van Niekerk

Read | Top 10 Most Educated Cricketers | Guess Who Tops The List

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport