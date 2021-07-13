Wimbledon Junior Championship 2021: Sameer Banerjee created history

Wimbledon Junior Championship 2021: Indian-American origin tennis player Samir Banerjee (17) created history by winning the Junior Championship title at Wimbledon on Sunday. Samir defeated Viktor Lilov from the USA 7-5, 6-3 in the final. The title clash between the two lasted for about 1 hour & 22 mins.

Sameer’s father Kunal Banerjee said in an interview, “If provided an opportunity, Sameer wants to talk to Indian tennis legend Leander Paes.” Leander also won the Junior Wimbledon title in singles at the early phase of his career.

He added “I am really happy to see people in India celebrating Sameer’s victory. As a child, Sameer was always fond of playing baseball & football along with tennis. Sameer’s career in tennis began when some of my friends saw him playing in the tennis club, and they advised him to enter a good tennis academy. This is how it all started.”

Samir Banerjee: How it all started

He began training at the Center Court Tennis Academy in New Jersey just at the age of 5. He won several tournaments in the sub-junior event. In 2017, Sameer Banerjee won the Under 14 Winter Championship title in America. Apart from this, he has also trained in Frankfurt & Florida.

Sameer has participated in an ITF tournament in New Delhi two years ago. Many relatives of Banerjee reside in Kolkata, W.B.

Kunal Banerjee told about his life, he said, “Around 35 years ago I came to the US. I spent my childhood in Dibrugarh, Assam. My father worked in Oil India Ltd. After that I studied at IIT Mumbai and came to the USA.”

Before the start of Wimbledon, Samir was ranked no. 19 in the ITF’s junior players rankings list, but after this victory, he might be included in the top-10 junior players of the world. Also, Sameer is now eyeing the qualifying championships of the senior event. It is most important for Sameer to win the title of the National Hardcourt Tournament which is organized in the US. If a player wins this championship, he/she gets a wild card entry to participate in the US Open.

