Wimbledon 2024: Find Out Where to Watch Sumit Nagal vs Miomir Kecmanovic in India

- Advertisement -

Indian Tennis Player Sumit Nagal is set to compete in the opening round of Wimbledon 2024 on Monday, July 1st. The highest-ranked Indian player will face Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the men’s singles category. Notably, Nagal becomes the first Indian participant in the men’s singles main draw at Wimbledon since Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who reached the first round in 2019. Should Nagal triumph in his upcoming match and the subsequent rounds, he could potentially meet the recently crowned World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, in the third round.

-- Advertisement --

Where to watch Sumit Nagal’s first-round Wimbledon match?

The Sumit Nagal vs Miomir Kecmanovic match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network for audiences in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sumit Nagal vs Miomir Kecmanovic match?

Sumit Nagal’s opening match will be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar exclusively for viewers in India.

-- Advertisement --

What time will the Sumit Nagal match start in India?

Sumit Nagal’s first-round match is scheduled to commence at 8 PM IST. Nevertheless, there is a possibility of a delay since it is slated to be the fourth and final match on Court 10 for the day.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals