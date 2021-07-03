Saturday, July 3, 2021
HomeNewsWimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza & Rohan Bopanna shines at the Grass Court

Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza & Rohan Bopanna shines at the Grass Court

-- Advertisement --
By KreedOn Network
Updated:
Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna KreedOn
Image Source: indianexpress

There is always something special about Wimbledon every time it comes around the year and for the very first time in the open era, two Indian teams competed against each other in the first round of the mixed doubles on Friday.

-- Advertisement --

The match was between the evergreen Sania Mirza & Rohan Bopanna going up against the newly formed pair Ankita Raina & Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first round of the mixed doubles. The contest finally brought a Grand Slam debut for Ramkumar. Earlier, he made 21 attempts to qualify for the singles main draw of a tennis major.

Although the Raina-Ramanathan pair were comprehensively beaten by Mirza Bopanna, it was a moment to cherish for Ankita. She couldn’t believe that she was going up against Sania Mirza, her idol. The match lasted 69 minutes between the Indian compatriots.

-- Advertisement --

Image Source: indiatvnews

The first set ended quickly in the favour of veterans who took it by 6-2. It was the second set in which Raina led the comeback by producing some brilliant stuff. But it was the experience of Bopanna who ended strong and he led Mirza to a tiebreaker win by 7-6.
Earlier On Thursday, Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands breeze past into the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

India’s Divij Sharan and his British wife Samantha Murray Sharan were also in action. They defeated Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Meanwhile, if we talk about Tokyo Olympics, it will be a great achievement for Sania Mirza who will be representing India for the fourth time in Olympics. She will be pairing along with Ankita Raina who will be making her debut. In doing so Sania Mirza will become the first female athlete to do so.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

-- Advertisement --
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on contact@kreedon.com .
Previous articleIndia at Olympics | Top 15 Indian Olympic Winners – KreedOn
Next articleMariyappan Thangavelu: The Indian Flagbearer at the Tokyo Paralympics

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Sania Mirza Workout Routine

Sania Mirza’s Diet Plan & Workout Routine | Give You Some...

Athletes Diet Plan

Tata Open Maharashtra 2018-19: Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan Named Top Seed

News
Tennis in India kreedon

State of Tennis in India – History, Players Tournaments and Achievements

Athletes
|somdev devvarman kreedon|somdev devvarman kreedon|somdev devvarman kreedon|legendary indian tennis players kreedon|somdev devvarman kreedon

Somdev Devvarman – India’s Fittest Tennis player to grace the court

Legends of the Game