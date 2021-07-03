Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza & Rohan Bopanna shines at the Grass Court

There is always something special about Wimbledon every time it comes around the year and for the very first time in the open era, two Indian teams competed against each other in the first round of the mixed doubles on Friday.

The match was between the evergreen Sania Mirza & Rohan Bopanna going up against the newly formed pair Ankita Raina & Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first round of the mixed doubles. The contest finally brought a Grand Slam debut for Ramkumar. Earlier, he made 21 attempts to qualify for the singles main draw of a tennis major.

Although the Raina-Ramanathan pair were comprehensively beaten by Mirza Bopanna, it was a moment to cherish for Ankita. She couldn’t believe that she was going up against Sania Mirza, her idol. The match lasted 69 minutes between the Indian compatriots.

The first set ended quickly in the favour of veterans who took it by 6-2. It was the second set in which Raina led the comeback by producing some brilliant stuff. But it was the experience of Bopanna who ended strong and he led Mirza to a tiebreaker win by 7-6.

Earlier On Thursday, Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands breeze past into the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

India’s Divij Sharan and his British wife Samantha Murray Sharan were also in action. They defeated Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Meanwhile, if we talk about Tokyo Olympics, it will be a great achievement for Sania Mirza who will be representing India for the fourth time in Olympics. She will be pairing along with Ankita Raina who will be making her debut. In doing so Sania Mirza will become the first female athlete to do so.

