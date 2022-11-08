Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Will Yuzvendra Chahal replace Ashwin in Semis against England? Rahul Dravid Shared A Hint- KreedOn Banter

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Will Yuzvendra Chahal replace Ashwin in Semis against England? Rahul Dravid Gave A Hint- KreedOn Banter
Image Source- Mid-Day
Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the best wrist spinners in world cricket is yet to play a game as Ravichandran Ashwin is the team India’s first choice in the 2022 T20 World cup, however, Rahul Dravid, the head coach has dropped a major hint about Chahal that he could come into the line-up against England in the second semifinal to assist spinners. Dravid said that a call will only be taken when the team reaches the venue.

Dravid said in the post-match press conference after the Zimbabwe game,

“I think we have a completely open mind about everyone in our 15. We believe anybody who comes into the 15 will not potentially make us weaker, the kind of squad we’ve picked. Anybody that we need to pick will actually not make us a weaker squad. Again, we’ll have to go there and see. I watched some of the games (in Adelaide) today and I know the tracks were slow and they gripped and they turned a bit,”

“We might be playing on a completely new strip in Adelaide, and the strip we played with against Bangladesh, to be honest, did not spin. It was, again, a different kind of wicket, and it was played at Adelaide, as well. I think I can’t sit here now just after a game and predict what’s going to happen there,”

In the semifinal, New Zealand is set to face Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (November 9). In another semifinal, India will take on England in a thrilling match at the Adelaide Cricket Ground the following day.

Team India has had a brilliant campaign so far and won two closely fought games against Pakistan and Bangladesh and also registered convincing wins over Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Nidhi Singh
