Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Will Messi & Ronaldo face off in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Check out the probabilities

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- Chess.com
People love to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play against each other in any league or tournament around the world. As per the current fixture in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina led by Lionel Messi will not face Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, but it will be interesting to see if the two will face each other in the later stages of the tournament.

Argentina team is drawn in Group C along with Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia, where Messi will face star player Robert Lewandowski (Poland National Team), one of the members of his former club, Barcelona.

On the other hand, Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, is drawn in Group H, where it will face old rival Uruguay. Uruguay knocked Portugal out in the round of 16 in the previous edition of the World Cup.

Will Messi & Ronaldo face each other in the 2022 World Cup?

There is a high chance to witness a Portugal vs Argentina match-up in the 2022 World Cup, where Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will lock horns against each other. Let’s look at the possibilities to have a Messi vs Ronaldo match in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

DateTimeVenue
Argentina 1st in Group CPortugal 1st in Group HFinalDec, 20188:30 PMLusail Stadium
Argentina 2nd in Group CPortugal 2nd in Group HFinalDec, 20199:30 PMLusail Stadium
Argentina 2nd in Group CPortugal 1st in Group HSemifinal 2Dec, 201512:30 AMAl Bayt Stadium
Argentina 1st in Group CPortugal 2nd in Group HSemifinal 1Dec, 201412:30 AMLusail Stadium
Argentina 1st in Group C + loses semifinal 1Portugal 1st in Group H + loses semifinal 2Third-place matchDec, 20178:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium
Argentina 2nd in Group C + loses semifinal 2Portugal 2nd in Group H + loses semifinal 1Third-place matchDec, 20178:30 PMKhalifa International Stadium

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar started on November 20th, 2022, where Ecuador emerged victorious over Qatar in the opening match.

Nidhi Singh
