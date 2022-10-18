West Indies vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction for Today’s ICC T20 WC Match | WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

WI VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction: In the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers, match 8 will pit West Indies vs Zimbabwe. West Indies just lost to Scotland in their opening match. Ireland was defeated by Zimbabwe by 31 runs. The African country will probably secure a spot in the Super 12 with one more victory. West Indies must win this game or they will lose and be eliminated.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the WI vs ZIM encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both WI vs ZIM T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s WI vs ZIM T20 match.

WI vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup – Match 8 | Complete Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – WI vs ZIM WI vs ZIM Match Date Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. WI vs ZIM Match Time 1:30 pm IST Venue Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Complete match analysis by experts for WI vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup Group B match 8

Key Players in Form in WI vs ZIM teams

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

Weather conditions in WI vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match 8

The weather is clear and the rain won’t be a problem for this fixture.

WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Hobart here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. This would be a decent score of 160+.

Toss factor in WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Total T20 matches – 5

Matches won Batting First – 4

Matches won Batting second – 1

Average first innings score – 176

Highest score – 213

Lowest score – 118

WI vs ZIM head-to-head

Played: 3

West Indies won: 2

Zimbabwe won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Probable Playing XI for WI in WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 8

Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamrah Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy.

Probable Playing XI for ZIM in WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup Match 8

Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Chatara, Ngarava, Muzarabani.

WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

WI vs ZIM ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 8 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Craig Ervine, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Alzari Joseph, Tendai Chatara.

WI vs ZIM ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 8 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Sikandar Raza, Nicholas Pooran, Regis Chakabva, Brandon King, Brooks, Williams, Jason Holder, Ryan Burl, Joseph, Muzarabani, Chatara.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Nicholas Pooran: The wicket-keeper has been in charge of getting his team off to an unfortunate loss. He’ll be looking to win this one.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Brandon King: will be looking to shine against Zimbabwe, who scored just 17 runs in the previous campaign against West Indies.

Evin Lewis: scored just 14 runs in the previous match. He’ll be looking to score more against Zimbabwe’s side.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Sikandar Raza: The world is not kept in the dark about the all-around talent of Raza, who contributed a wicket and scored an incredible knock of 82 runs off just 48 balls to help his team win.

Kyle Mayers: The Windies can get off to a fast start thanks to the powerful West Indian opener. Additionally, he can contribute with the ball and provide his team with some critical overs in times of need.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Blessing Muzarabani: took three wickets in the previous match. Let’s see what he can do against West Indies.

Alzari Joseph: Alzari Joseph’s pace on Australian pitches is that even the best batters in the world prefer to avoid. In the previous game, he was the standout bowler, picking up two significant wickets.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Sikander Raza

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Nicholas Pooran

Must pick for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sikander Raza

Nicholas Pooran

Alzari Joseph

Sean Williams

Kyle Mayers

Risky choices for WI vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Victor Nyauchi

Shamarh Brooks

Who will win today’s WI vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup match?

West Indies is the favourites to win this fixture, who are in full confidence.

