Saturday, June 8, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketWI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: MyKhel
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

WI vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: The Providence Stadium in Guyana is all set to host Match 18 of the T20 World Cup 2024 between the West Indies and Uganda on June 9, scheduled to commence at 6 am IST. The impending clash marks the first-ever T20I encounter between the West Indies and Uganda, making it a significant fixture for both teams.

-- Advertisement --

The two-time T20 World Cup champions started their campaign with a hard-fought victory against Papua New Guinea. Their chase of 137 runs in the tournament opener was anchored by Roston Chase and Andre Russell’s experience, which proved crucial in the end. Prior to the mega-event, the West Indies clinched a 3-0 series sweep against South Africa, boosting their confidence as they head into this encounter.

T20 World Cup debutants Uganda faced a heavy defeat in their opening game against Afghanistan but bounced back impressively with a historic victory against Papua New Guinea. In a low-scoring thriller, Uganda chased down 78 runs with notable contributions from Riazat Ali Shah. This victory has injected them with confidence as they face the formidable West Indies.

-- Advertisement --

WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match West Indies vs Uganda, 18th Match
Venue Providence Stadium, Guyana
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST –Sunday, 9 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell

Uganda: Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel
Weather forecast for WI vs UGA match Temperature: 28°C

Precipitation: 18%

Humidity: 86%

Wind: 11 km/h
Pitch conditions for WI vs UGA The Providence Stadium has seen low-scoring games so far in the T20 World Cup 2024, favoring both pacers and spinners.   
Toss Factor in WI vs UGA The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.
WI vs UGA Head-to-head NA
WI vs UGA Squads West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi(w), Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba(c), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Ronak Patel, Bilal Hassan, Fred Achelam, Henry Ssenyondo

Probable playing XI for West Indies

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Probable playing XI for Uganda

Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

-- Advertisement --

Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Riazat Ali Shah, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Cosmas Kyewuta

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Nicholas Pooran: In T20Is, Pooran has played 89 matches, scoring 1875 runs at an average of 25.7 and a strike rate of 134.0. His highest score in T20Is is 82, and he has scored 11 fifties, hitting 128 fours and 117 sixes. Pooran’s ability to contribute with both the bat and behind the stumps makes him a valuable asset to any team in limited-overs cricket.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Riazat Ali Shah: Shah has played 59 T20I matches, scoring 1256 runs with an average of 33.9 and a strike rate of 122.9. His highest score in T20Is is 98*. He has scored 4 fifties and hit 86 fours and 56 sixes.

Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer has played 48 T20I matches, scoring 902 runs with an average of 20.5 and a strike rate of 118.2. His highest score in T20Is is 81*. He has scored 5 fifties and hit 59 fours and 46 sixes.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Roston Chase: In his T20I career, Chase has scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 129.3. Also, he has bagged 11 wickets. In the last match against PNG, the al-rounder scored 42 runs and bowled an economical spell by conceding just 26 runs in his 4 overs.

Andre Russell: Russell has played 76 T20I matches, scoring 970 runs at an average of 22.0 and a strike rate of 163.6. His highest score in T20Is is 71, and he has scored 3 fifties, hitting 55 fours and 82 sixes. Russell’s aggressive batting style and knack for finishing games make him a valuable asset in T20 cricket

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Alzarri Joseph: In T20Is, Joseph has played 23 matches, bowling 531 balls and taking 37 wickets at an economy rate of 8.87. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 5/40, with an average of 21.2 and a strike rate of 14.3. He has also taken 1 four-wicket haul and 1 five-wicket haul in T20Is. Joseph’s ability to bowl fast and take crucial wickets makes him a key player in the West Indies T20I team.

Frank Nsubuga: In his T20I career, Nsubuga has scalped 57 wickets at an economy of just 4.72. Also, in the last game against PNG, the off-break bowler from Uganda dismissed 2 batters conceding mere 4 runs in 4 overs.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rovman Powell and Andre Russell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Romario Shepherd and Roston Chase

Must Picks for WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Nicholas Pooran 
  • Andre Russell 
  • Riazat Ali Shah
  • Frank Nsubuga

Risky choices for WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between West Indies and Uganda?

Considering squad strength, form, and experience, West Indies are the favorites to win this contest against Uganda.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Top 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time: Pure Entertainment

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The T20 World Cup is a stage for explosive batting, daring shots, and remarkable performances by skilled players. The...
Cricket

IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: The highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to...
Cricket

AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Australia and England, two historic rivals, are set to clash in Match 17 of...
Cricket

NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The Netherlands and South Africa will face off in a crucial Group D match...
Olympics

List of Indian Olympic Medal Winners: Victory on the Global Stage

Ikshaku Kashyap -
India's Olympic campaign got off to a fantastic start with a pair of medals on her debut. In 24...
Cricket

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Ad Sales Set to Reach $4,800 Per Second

Saiman Das -
The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match is drawing global attention, not only for its sporting...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019