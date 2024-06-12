WI vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs New Zealand ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: West Indies and New Zealand will face off in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for Thursday, June 13th, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Both teams have had contrasting starts to the tournament, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter.

-- Advertisement --

The co-hosts, led by Rovman Powell, have been dominant in their opening matches. They comfortably defeated Papua New Guinea and Uganda, showcasing strong batting and exceptional bowling performances. In their last game against Uganda, West Indies posted 173/5 and then bowled Uganda out for just 39 runs.

In contrast, New Zealand suffered a heavy defeat in their first match against Afghanistan, where they were bowled out for 75 while chasing 160. This loss has put them under early pressure in the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

WI vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match West Indies vs New Zealand, 26th Match Venue Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Thursday, 13 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for WI vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form West Indies : Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd New Zealand: Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner Weather forecast for WI vs NZ match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 4% Humidity: 77% Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for WI vs NZ Known for its slower nature, the pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is spinner-friendly. Toss Factor in WI vs NZ Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically. WI vs NZ Head-to-head West Indies: 6 wins New Zealand: 11 wins WI vs NZ Squads West Indies : Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Probable playing XI for West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Probable playing XI for New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for WI vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

-- Advertisement --

Devon Conway, Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Andre Russell, Mitchell Santner, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Trent Boult, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Akeal Hosein

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway, Johnson Charles, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Mitchell Santner, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Trent Boult

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Nicholas Pooran: The Trinidadian cricketer has played 90 matches, scoring 1897 runs at an average of 25.6 and a strike rate of 134.0. Pooran’s highest score is 82, and he has hit 11 fifties, along with 128 fours and 120 sixes. As a wicketkeeper, Pooran has taken 51 catches and effected 7 stumpings in T20Is. His dynamic batting and wicket keeping skills make him a crucial player for West Indies in the upcoming fixture against New Zealand.

-- Advertisement --

Johnson Charles: The right-hand opener appears to be in prime form for the upcoming game against New Zealand. He showcased excellent touch in the previous fixture against Uganda, scoring 44 runs from 42 balls, which helped his team to a comfortable position. With 1,206 runs in 53 T20Is at a strike rate of 132.23, the 35-year-old’s performance will be pivotal against a strong Kiwi side.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Rovman Powell: The windies skipper haven’t scored big in this tournament, but on his day, the right-hander can take the game away from the oppositions with ease.

Kane Williamson: With an impressive career spanning 90 matches, Williamson has amassed 2556 runs at an average of 33.6 and a strike rate of 123.3. His highest score of 95 showcases his ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Andre Russell: Russell has played 77 matches, scoring 1000 runs at an average of 22.7 and a strike rate of 163.9. His highest score is 71, and he has hit 3 fifties, along with 61 fours and 82 sixes. As a right-arm fast bowler, Russell has taken 52 wickets in T20Is, with his best bowling figures being 3/19. He has bowled 1082 balls with an economy rate of 9.40 and a strike rate of 20.8.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Akeal Hosein: The 31-year-old spinner could prove to be the standout bowler in the upcoming fixture against New Zealand. He delivered a sensational performance against Uganda, achieving his career-best figures of 5/11. Hosein currently stands as the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in the marquee event, having taken six wickets. His form will be crucial for the West Indies against the Kiwi lineup.

Trent Boult: The left-arm fast-medium bowler has showcased his skills in 58 matches, claiming 76 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.93. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, Boult’s best T20I bowling figures of 4/13 underline his effectiveness in limited-overs cricket. His consistent performances have made him a key asset for the New Zealand team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

Must Picks for WI vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nicholas Pooran

Andre Russell

Daryl Mitchell

Trent Boult

Risky choices for WI vs NZ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Brandon King

Michael Bracewell

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between West Indies and New Zealand?

West Indies enters this match as the favorite due to their strong form and home advantage. New Zealand, on the other hand, will need to bounce back from their defeat against Afghanistan and adjust quickly to the conditions at Brian Lara Stadium.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big