WI vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs New Zealand Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch WI vs NZ 3rd ODI

WI vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: A brilliant comeback from NZ in the 2nd ODI both in the perspective of the series as well as in the match. After getting bowled out for 212 with only Finn Allen’s 96 was remarkable, they bounced back in the second innings with the help of their two finest fast bowlers, Trent Boult and Tim Southee. WI had no answers to their fierce bowling.

The series is now level at 1-1 and every one is set for the scintillating decider.

The 3rd ODI between WI vs NZ will be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados on 21st of Aug from 11:30 PM IST.

You can watch WI vs NZ live 3rd ODI on Fancode app in India.

Match New Zealand vs West Indies – 3rd ODI WI vs NZ Match Date Sunday August 21, 2022 WI vs NZ Match Time 11:30 pm IST Venue Kensington Oval, Barbados

Key Players in Form New Zealand: Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen West Indies: Shai Hope, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein Weather conditions in WI vs NZ match It is going to be a humid day with the temperature around 29 degree celsius. Showers are expected to interrupt the match. WI vs NZ Pitch report Evident from the first two ODIs, the fast bowlers will have a great time especially in the powerplay. Toss factor in WI vs NZ match Chasing will still be the ideal option despite the result in the 2nd ODI. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches – 47 Matches won Batting First – 21 Matches won Batting second – 24 Average first innings score – 229 Highest score – 364 Lowest Score – 91 NZ vs WI Head to head Played: 67 NZ won: 29 WI won: 31 Squads NZ: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

Probable Playing XI for NZ in 3rd ODI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Probable Playing XI for West Indies in 3rd ODI

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Sharmarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for WI vs NZ

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 1

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (c), Kane Williamson, Sharmarh Brooks, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Mayers, Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult (vc), Kevin Sinclair, Yannic Cariah

Todays Dream11 Team Prediction – Team 2

Finn Allen (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Sharmarh Brooks, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult (vc), Kevin Sinclair, Yannic Cariah

WI vs NZ Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Finn Alen: It would have been an embarrassing first innings score for NZ without Finn Allen’s amazing knock. He was unlucky to get dismissed at 96.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Devon Conway: NZ are rooting for Conway because once he takes it on, WI bowlers would have to sweat a lot.

Sharmarh Brooks: At this point, WI has no definite batsman to hand over the responsibility but Sharmarh would be the one who can handle the pressure.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Daryl Mitchell: Mitchell has the class to play a game changing innings and his form should concern the Caribbeans.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is in electric form. He guarantees a wicket or two in the powerplay like a chore.

Tim Southee: Southee has bagged six wickets in two matches and is looking unstoppable.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Devon Conway

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Trent Boult

Must picks for WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for 3rd ODI

Finn Allen

Trent Boult

Devon Conway

Kevin Sinclair

Akeal Hosein

Risky choices for WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder

Rovman Powell

Nicholas Pooran

Shimron Hetmyer

Tom Latham

Who will win today’s match?

New Zealand has the better team but their performance hasn’t been up to mark yet. West Indies with absolutely a fragile squad is offering more on the table. KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for NZ and WI to win the match and the series.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.