Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketWI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs Afghanistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Gerty Images
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

WI vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: In match 40 of the T20 World Cup 2024, Group C’s top contenders, West Indies and Afghanistan, face off in their final group stage encounter at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Both teams have secured their spots in the Super 8s, but this match is crucial for building momentum.

-- Advertisement --

West Indies started their campaign with a scrappy win over Papua New Guinea, but have since found their rhythm, defeating Uganda and New Zealand. Rovman Powell’s side has shown significant improvement with each match. Sherfane Rutherford’s 68-run knock in the last game against New Zealand was instrumental in securing their spot in the Super 8s.

Afghanistan has been flawless in their campaign, winning all their matches convincingly. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in exceptional form, leading the run charts with 167 runs, while pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi tops the wicket-takers list with 12 wickets. The conditions in the Caribbean have suited Afghanistan well, with their spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad delivering economical performances.

-- Advertisement --

For Afghanistan, the experienced Ibrahim Zadran has also made significant contributions, and the team will rely heavily on their spin attack. However, they will face a challenge against West Indies’ left-arm spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie. West Indies, with their powerful batting lineup, will need to navigate Afghanistan’s spin threat led by Rashid Khan.

The pitch at Gros Islet is expected to be batting-friendly with some assistance for pacers. Teams chasing have had a slight edge in T20Is at this venue. The weather forecast predicts light rain, which could influence the match. The average first innings score here has been 182, with pacers taking the majority of the wickets in recent matches.

WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match West Indies vs Afghanistan, 40th Match
Venue Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Tuesday, 18 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form West Indies: Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib
Weather forecast for WI vs AFG match Temperature: 29°C

Precipitation: 36%

Humidity: 75%

Wind: 18 km/h
Pitch conditions for WI vs AFG The pitch at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia favors batsmen.   
Toss Factor in WI vs AFG The team winning the toss is likely to field first.
WI vs AFG Head-to-head WI- 5 wins

AFG- 3 wins
WI vs AFG Squads West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Probable playing XI for West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

-- Advertisement --

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Ibrahim Zadran, Andre Russell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Romario Shepherd, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Ibrahim Zadran, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Faroori, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Nicholas Pooran: In T20Is, Pooran has played 91 matches, scoring 1914 runs at an average of 25.7 and a strike rate of 134.0. His highest score in T20Is is 82, and he has scored 11 fifties, hitting 128 fours and 117 sixes. Behind the stumps, he has completed 52 catches and 7 stumpings, making him our top wicket keeping pick for today’s match against Afghanistan.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has played 58 T20I matches, scoring 1543 runs at an average of 26 and a striking rate of 140. His ability to deliver powerful performances is evident from his highest score of 100 and his consistent track record of hitting boundaries, with 117 fours and 89 sixes to his name.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer has played 57 T20I matches, scoring 902 runs with an average of 20.5 and a strike rate of 118.2. His highest score in T20Is is 81*. He has scored 5 fifties and hit 59 fours and 46 sixes.

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran has scored 114 runs in 3 games in this tournament and is amongst the top 10 run scorer of the tournament. Moreover, he is close to achieving the 1000 runs feat in this format of the game. He’ll surely look to capitalize the moment and perform well against West Indies.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Rovman Powell: This Jamaican cricketer known for his explosive batting and versatile all-round skills, particularly in T20I cricket. With 1327 runs in 72 matches at an impressive strike rate of 144.2, Powell has been a consistent performer, scoring one century and six fifties. 

Andre Russell: Russell has played 76 T20I matches, scoring 970 runs at an average of 22.0 and a strike rate of 163.6. His highest score in T20Is is 71, and he has scored 3 fifties, hitting 55 fours and 82 sixes. Russell’s aggressive batting style and knack for finishing games make him a valuable asset in T20 cricket

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Alzarri Joseph: In T20Is, Joseph has played 23 matches, bowling 531 balls and taking 37 wickets at an economy rate of 8.87. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 5/40, with an average of 21.2 and a strike rate of 14.3. He has also taken 1 four-wicket haul and 1 five-wicket haul in T20Is. Joseph’s ability to bowl fast and take crucial wickets makes him a key player in the West Indies T20I team.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan cricketer has been a dominant force in T20 International cricket since his debut in 2015. In over 88 matches, he has bowled 2,018 balls, conceding just 2,024 runs and claimed 144 wickets. With an impressive economy rate of 6.01, an average of 14.1, and a strike rate of 14.0, Rashid has consistently troubled batsmen worldwide. 

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rovman Powell and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rashid Khan and Andre Russell

Must Picks for WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Nicholas Pooran 
  • Andre Russell 
  • Rashid Khan
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Risky choices for WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between West Indies and Afghanistan?

This match will be a battle for supremacy in Group C, with both teams looking to end their group stage campaign on a high. While West Indies will aim to leverage their recent momentum, Afghanistan will bank on their consistent performance and spin prowess to challenge the hosts. However, considering all factors, it seems that West Indies will emerge victorious in today’s match.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
NZ vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: As the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 draws to...
Cricket

India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team: Where Are They Now?

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup took place in 2007. This was the first time that the...
Cricket

Nitin Menon breaks Indian record for most international cricket matches as umpire, surpassing Venkataraghavan

Saiman Das -
Indian Umpire Nitin Menon, a member of the ICC Elite panel of umpires, has set a new record for...
Archery

Archery Ace Bhajan Kaur Clinches Gold, Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Saiman Das -
Eighteen-year-old Indian archer Bhajan Kaur won a gold medal in the women's individual recurve event, securing a prestigious quota...
News

Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal Claims Runner-Up Title

Saiman Das -
Indian Tennis player, Sumit Nagal was unable to claim consecutive titles on the ATP Challenger Tour, losing to World...
Cricket

BAN vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Bangladesh vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: In the 37th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh will face...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019