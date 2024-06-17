WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs Afghanistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

WI vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: In match 40 of the T20 World Cup 2024, Group C’s top contenders, West Indies and Afghanistan, face off in their final group stage encounter at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Both teams have secured their spots in the Super 8s, but this match is crucial for building momentum.

West Indies started their campaign with a scrappy win over Papua New Guinea, but have since found their rhythm, defeating Uganda and New Zealand. Rovman Powell’s side has shown significant improvement with each match. Sherfane Rutherford’s 68-run knock in the last game against New Zealand was instrumental in securing their spot in the Super 8s.

Afghanistan has been flawless in their campaign, winning all their matches convincingly. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in exceptional form, leading the run charts with 167 runs, while pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi tops the wicket-takers list with 12 wickets. The conditions in the Caribbean have suited Afghanistan well, with their spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad delivering economical performances.

For Afghanistan, the experienced Ibrahim Zadran has also made significant contributions, and the team will rely heavily on their spin attack. However, they will face a challenge against West Indies’ left-arm spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie. West Indies, with their powerful batting lineup, will need to navigate Afghanistan’s spin threat led by Rashid Khan.

The pitch at Gros Islet is expected to be batting-friendly with some assistance for pacers. Teams chasing have had a slight edge in T20Is at this venue. The weather forecast predicts light rain, which could influence the match. The average first innings score here has been 182, with pacers taking the majority of the wickets in recent matches.

WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match West Indies vs Afghanistan, 40th Match Venue Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Tuesday, 18 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form West Indies : Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib Weather forecast for WI vs AFG match Temperature: 29°C Precipitation: 36% Humidity: 75% Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for WI vs AFG The pitch at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia favors batsmen. Toss Factor in WI vs AFG The team winning the toss is likely to field first. WI vs AFG Head-to-head WI- 5 wins AFG- 3 wins WI vs AFG Squads West Indies : Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Probable playing XI for West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie



Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Ibrahim Zadran, Andre Russell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Romario Shepherd, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Ibrahim Zadran, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Faroori, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Nicholas Pooran: In T20Is, Pooran has played 91 matches, scoring 1914 runs at an average of 25.7 and a strike rate of 134.0. His highest score in T20Is is 82, and he has scored 11 fifties, hitting 128 fours and 117 sixes. Behind the stumps, he has completed 52 catches and 7 stumpings, making him our top wicket keeping pick for today’s match against Afghanistan.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has played 58 T20I matches, scoring 1543 runs at an average of 26 and a striking rate of 140. His ability to deliver powerful performances is evident from his highest score of 100 and his consistent track record of hitting boundaries, with 117 fours and 89 sixes to his name.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer has played 57 T20I matches, scoring 902 runs with an average of 20.5 and a strike rate of 118.2. His highest score in T20Is is 81*. He has scored 5 fifties and hit 59 fours and 46 sixes.

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran has scored 114 runs in 3 games in this tournament and is amongst the top 10 run scorer of the tournament. Moreover, he is close to achieving the 1000 runs feat in this format of the game. He’ll surely look to capitalize the moment and perform well against West Indies.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Rovman Powell: This Jamaican cricketer known for his explosive batting and versatile all-round skills, particularly in T20I cricket. With 1327 runs in 72 matches at an impressive strike rate of 144.2, Powell has been a consistent performer, scoring one century and six fifties.

Andre Russell: Russell has played 76 T20I matches, scoring 970 runs at an average of 22.0 and a strike rate of 163.6. His highest score in T20Is is 71, and he has scored 3 fifties, hitting 55 fours and 82 sixes. Russell’s aggressive batting style and knack for finishing games make him a valuable asset in T20 cricket

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Alzarri Joseph: In T20Is, Joseph has played 23 matches, bowling 531 balls and taking 37 wickets at an economy rate of 8.87. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 5/40, with an average of 21.2 and a strike rate of 14.3. He has also taken 1 four-wicket haul and 1 five-wicket haul in T20Is. Joseph’s ability to bowl fast and take crucial wickets makes him a key player in the West Indies T20I team.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan cricketer has been a dominant force in T20 International cricket since his debut in 2015. In over 88 matches, he has bowled 2,018 balls, conceding just 2,024 runs and claimed 144 wickets. With an impressive economy rate of 6.01, an average of 14.1, and a strike rate of 14.0, Rashid has consistently troubled batsmen worldwide.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rovman Powell and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rashid Khan and Andre Russell

Must Picks for WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nicholas Pooran

Andre Russell

Rashid Khan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Risky choices for WI vs AFG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Roston Chase

Karim Janat

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between West Indies and Afghanistan?

This match will be a battle for supremacy in Group C, with both teams looking to end their group stage campaign on a high. While West Indies will aim to leverage their recent momentum, Afghanistan will bank on their consistent performance and spin prowess to challenge the hosts. However, considering all factors, it seems that West Indies will emerge victorious in today’s match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big