Why India v England 5th Test called off? Know What’s Behind The Scene

The 5th and final test between India and England has been called off due to Covid concerns in the Indian camp on Friday. BCCI and ECB confirmed.

Covid update

Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford, due to start today, will be cancelled. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2021

The 2 Boards, BCCI and ECB said that they will look into rescheduling the encounter. The Manchester test was called off after India’s assistant Physio Yogesh Parmar tested Covid positive.

This comes at a time when Head Coach Ravi Shastri and a few of the staff had tested Positive for Covid. During the 4th Test.

Initially, the ECB issued a statement regarding India not being able to field a team and had forfeited the Test. India is leading the Test 2-1.

Road Ahead

It remains to be seen how the 2 boards will work out a window to reschedule the match. With both the Indian and England players ready to set out to UAE for IPL in the coming days.

Impact On IPL

The key concern for BCCI is this situation to not affect the 2nd leg of IPL. Which is starting in 9 days’ time. BCCI considered canceling the test. But ECB would take Forfeit into account in that case. Which the BCCI is keen to avoid. It could expose BCCI to claims of lost revenue from broadcasters and the venue.

WTC Points

According to the rules of The World Test Championship, the Covid outbreak is an acceptable reason to abandon a Test. And not forfeited.

As of now, India has bagged 26 WTC points from the series. England has 14 out of the total 48 points.

India is set to return to England in 2022 for 3 ODIs and 3 T20I series.

