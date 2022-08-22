Monday, August 22, 2022
HomeSports 2.0Ever Wondered Why Doing Exercises Makes You Happy? Know the secret behind...

Ever Wondered Why Doing Exercises Makes You Happy? Know the secret behind Happy Hormones and how it works

-- Advertisement --
By Niladri Chakraborty
Updated:
Happy hormones - KreedOn
Image Source: Coach Nine
- Advertisement -

You can thank endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin for that good feeling you get after working out. We’re sure a lot of you have already experienced this. It may be the feeling of complete pleasure or just the development of self-confidence that you get after your workout sessions. Although runners are familiar with the term “runners’ high,” where your body releases hormone “endorphins” and thus you get a short-lasting feeling of euphoria. The release of “happy hormones” are to blame for these mechanisms in your body. 

What are Happy Hormones?

Happy hormones are the type of hormones that releases inside your body and gives feelings of happiness, pleasure, and mental well-being. The three most widely used ones are serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins.

Why does exercise make you happy?

Image Source- Harvard Health
-- Advertisement --

Light running for just 20 minutes can greatly raise dopamine levels. However, in high-intensity activities like Athletics, your brain begins to release dopamine after only a short period and then you become more focused. And to top it all off, it adds to the enjoyment of exercising as well.

Sometimes you can hardly wait until your next training session as you strive to quickly return to this feeling of delight. Dopamine will be released in greater amounts when you exercise more. Dopamine is primarily responsible for your positive feelings when working out, and it also plays a significant role in your ability to push yourself through tough workouts even when your body and mind are ready to quit. 

-- Advertisement --

Following exercise, dopamine levels drop but serotonin levels rise. Serotonin is a hormone that acts as a dopamine antagonist and serves several purposes, including controlling appetite, reducing pain sensitivity, and regulating the sleep-wake cycle and body temperature. It causes a sense of inner fulfillment after its release and thus it is largely regarded as a feel-good hormone.

These hormones have an impact on your body throughout the day, not only during and right after exercise. Only particular areas of the brain release dopamine and serotonin during actual physical effort. However, if you exercise frequently, the hormone levels in many parts of the brain continue to rise and eventually increase satisfaction as well as a sustained improvement in concentration.

-- Advertisement --

READ | Top 10 Best Gym Cycles For Home | Buy Today for a healthy life

Happy Hormones- Lower the stress hormone in your body

Image Source- Men’s Health

Even short, long or vigorous exercise sessions can help lower the amount of the stress hormone cortisol. As a result, whether the stress is physical or mental, your resilience to it rises. However, you need to use caution as an exercise in excess can have the opposite effect and raise your cortisol levels. Overtraining is viewed by your body as a sort of harmful stress.

Your self-confidence grows gradually each time you feel a sense of accomplishment following an exercise, which in turn motivates you to accomplish even more. You’ll not only become more athletic and fit, but also happier, more upbeat, self-assured, fulfilled, powerful, and positive.

-- Advertisement --

Conclusion

You might enter the so-called “flow” state when the ideal balance of dopamine, endorphins, blood pressure, and respiration is achieved. There is nothing but delight in your heart and a sensation of enduring power. This condition is sometimes referred to as the “runner’s high” among the runners because of the joyful result.

READ | Top 10 Best Protein Powders: Start the Right ‘Whey’ Today

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Niladri Chakraborty
Previous articleWI vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs New Zealand Prediction Tips by Experts for Today’s Dream11 Team | Match Preview, Team Analysis, Where to watch WI vs NZ 3rd ODI
Next articleTop 5 Best Esports Players Who Made a Fortune | How Cybersport is a new age source of income?

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Sports media | KreedOn

Sports Media | Study the Impact of Social Media on Athlete...

KreedOn Case Study

What are Vitamins & its best sources – Know the importance...

Health and Fitness
Sports drinks for athletics performance

Sports Drinks: How Are They Beneficial for Athletes and Their Performance?

Top Picks
Push Ups KreedOn

How to do Push Ups: A Complete Step by Step...

Must Know