Ever Wondered Why Doing Exercises Makes You Happy? Know the secret behind Happy Hormones and how it works

You can thank endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin for that good feeling you get after working out. We’re sure a lot of you have already experienced this. It may be the feeling of complete pleasure or just the development of self-confidence that you get after your workout sessions. Although runners are familiar with the term “runners’ high,” where your body releases hormone “endorphins” and thus you get a short-lasting feeling of euphoria. The release of “happy hormones” are to blame for these mechanisms in your body.

What are Happy Hormones?

Happy hormones are the type of hormones that releases inside your body and gives feelings of happiness, pleasure, and mental well-being. The three most widely used ones are serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins.

Why does exercise make you happy?

Light running for just 20 minutes can greatly raise dopamine levels. However, in high-intensity activities like Athletics, your brain begins to release dopamine after only a short period and then you become more focused. And to top it all off, it adds to the enjoyment of exercising as well.

Sometimes you can hardly wait until your next training session as you strive to quickly return to this feeling of delight. Dopamine will be released in greater amounts when you exercise more. Dopamine is primarily responsible for your positive feelings when working out, and it also plays a significant role in your ability to push yourself through tough workouts even when your body and mind are ready to quit.

Following exercise, dopamine levels drop but serotonin levels rise. Serotonin is a hormone that acts as a dopamine antagonist and serves several purposes, including controlling appetite, reducing pain sensitivity, and regulating the sleep-wake cycle and body temperature. It causes a sense of inner fulfillment after its release and thus it is largely regarded as a feel-good hormone.

These hormones have an impact on your body throughout the day, not only during and right after exercise. Only particular areas of the brain release dopamine and serotonin during actual physical effort. However, if you exercise frequently, the hormone levels in many parts of the brain continue to rise and eventually increase satisfaction as well as a sustained improvement in concentration.

Happy Hormones- Lower the stress hormone in your body

Even short, long or vigorous exercise sessions can help lower the amount of the stress hormone cortisol. As a result, whether the stress is physical or mental, your resilience to it rises. However, you need to use caution as an exercise in excess can have the opposite effect and raise your cortisol levels. Overtraining is viewed by your body as a sort of harmful stress.

Your self-confidence grows gradually each time you feel a sense of accomplishment following an exercise, which in turn motivates you to accomplish even more. You’ll not only become more athletic and fit, but also happier, more upbeat, self-assured, fulfilled, powerful, and positive.

Conclusion

You might enter the so-called “flow” state when the ideal balance of dopamine, endorphins, blood pressure, and respiration is achieved. There is nothing but delight in your heart and a sensation of enduring power. This condition is sometimes referred to as the “runner’s high” among the runners because of the joyful result.

