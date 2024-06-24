Monday, June 24, 2024
Why Amul and Nandini are Sponsoring 5 Other Teams Over India in T20 World Cup 2024: The Sponsorship Puzzle

Why Amul and Nandini are Sponsoring 5 Other Teams Over India in T20 World Cup 2024: The Sponsorship Puzzle
Image Source: The Daily Guardian
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
4 mins read
Updated:
The T20 World Cup 2024 has witnessed an unusual trend in terms of sponsorship deals. Indian dairy giants Amul and Nandini are sponsors for multiple international teams, including Sri Lanka, South Africa, the USA, Ireland, and Scotland, instead of the Indian cricket team in T20 World Cup 2024. This strategic decision was taken to meet financial needs of India’s dairy giants who have adopted this approach as their expansion objectives. We shall talk about unconventional efforts made by Amul and Nandini in sponsoring cricket in T20 World Cup 2024 that defied logic in this article.

Strategic Sponsorship Choices

Why Amul and Nandini are Sponsoring 5 Other Teams Over India in T20 World Cup 2024 | Kreedon
Image Source – Beest

The main reason for this decision is the huge amount of money that it costs to sponsor team India. In 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) quoted Rs 350 crore as the price for Team India’s lead sponsorship rights. However, Nandini opted to pay just Rs 2.5 crore each to sponsor Ireland and Scotland at affordable prices. For this reason, these firms are more likely to consider funding foreign entities.

Moreover, sponsoring Team India does not only come down to its cost. BCCI has a stringent regulation on what type of sponsors can associate with them thereby curtailing their creativity and freedom in business. Conversely, Amul and Nandini will be able to run their own marketing strategies or branding by sponsoring international teams.

Also Read | 5 Easy Steps To Help Athletes Find Sponsorship | Harness the Power of Sports Sponsorship

Expanding Global Footprint

Amul and Nandini Sponsoring Other Teams | KreedOn
Image Source – TechCrunch

These sponsorship deals are crucial in supporting Amul and Nandini as they seek global market penetration. Furthermore, in USA Amul has been able to enrich its product line by introducing fresh milk products recently. Finally, it shows a strategic move through collaboration with Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA), which is 108 years old towards this direction.

This move was stressed by Amul’s managing director, Jayen Mehta, when he said; thus, “This is the first time we have launched fresh milk outside India. We are excited to take our products to America and be associated with USA Cricket to popularize cricket across the country.” It means Amul can now sell its brand across borders and promote the game in the USA.

Nandini’s Global Ambitions

Why Amul and Nandini are Sponsoring 5 Other Teams Over India in T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source – India.com

By sponsoring Irish and Scottish teams, Nandini, Karnataka’s well-known dairy company, is making a daring step. This decision comes after successfully sponsoring Bengaluru Bulls in Pro-Kabaddi League with their logo prominently displayed on the jerseys. As per MK Jagadish, the Managing Director of Nandini Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), this was driven by logic: “Nandini has the second largest cooperative inventory in the country. Starting from Karnataka to Kerala, Kashi and Chennai and now looking beyond India.”

Nandini’s sponsorship strategy is driven by the need to enhance brand visibility. Jagadish added, “Cricket is a sport watched by Indians across the globe. Our products are already available in international markets, and sponsoring cricket teams helps us reach a broader audience.” The visibility of Nandini’s logo on the jerseys, particularly on the leading arm of the batsmen, is expected to provide significant brand exposure during the matches.

Enhancing Cricket’s Appeal in New Markets

Why Amul and Nandini are Sponsoring 5 Other Teams Over India in T20 World Cup 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source – The Week

This is also about cricket’s growth in areas where it has not been played before, thus the sponsorship by Amul and Nandini. It was a historic moment when teams like the USA made their first appearance at the T20 World Cup, marking the first time that such an event had been co-hosted in America. Though the game has deep roots in this country, its popularity has been fluctuating but is now experiencing a resurgence due to immigrants from cricket loving nations who are eager to bring up the next generation of cricketers.

The success of T20 Major League Cricket in 2023 as well as growing commercial value of cricket underscores its potential in the US. According to Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket: “Additionally, this partnership provides a great steppingstone towards expanding cricket across our country.”

Also Read | Sports Marketing | The evolution of relationship between brands & athletes

Conclusion

The support by Amul and Nandini for non-Indian teams during the T20 World Cup demonstrates strategic intent to enhance global brand presence while managing costs effectively. By promoting Sri Lanka, South Africa, United States of America (USA), Ireland and Scotland through these dairy giants’ team sponsorships they are not only promoting their brands but also supporting cricket’s worldwide expansion.

The resulting approach helps in reaching a distinguished cluster of readers and increases their worldwide outreach to correspond with the broader business targets. It is anticipated that many other companies will follow suit as they tap into international sports to increase their fan base.

Consequently, Amul and Nandini’s move of sponsoring various teams from different countries in T20 World cup 2024 was a strategic decision consistent with their objectives of expanding globally. These dairy giants therefore also use global sports in order to address more markets as well as enhance the brand name and support cricket development within new and emerging markets.

Read More | Exploring the Top 10 Best MMA Gloves: Gear Up and Get Ready

Kanika Mahtoliya
POPULAR POSTS

