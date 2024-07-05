Who is the Best T20I Captain of India – Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni?

- Advertisement -

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are two of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history and there is always a question on Who is the best T20I captain, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni? Although Dhoni is considered as one of the best captains ever, Rohit has grown into a strong leader especially in T20 format recently. As this debate goes on about who between them is better, let’s dig into the numbers to compare their T20 international performances.

-- Advertisement --

Matches Won and Win Percentage

One of the key measures used to evaluate a captain’s performance is the number of matches won and the overall win percentage. In this respect, Rohit Sharma has an advantage over MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma has captained India in 62 T20I games with a great record; he has won 50 and lost only twelve times. That means that he wins at 79.03% per match, which is far higher than what MS Dhoni achieves as T20I captain.

-- Advertisement --

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his part skippered India in 72 T20I games winning 41 and losing 28 thereby registering a win percentage of 59.42%. Though impressive for sure, Dhoni’s stats have been dwarfed by Rohit’s numbers especially since recently.

Trophies and Tournament Wins

The trophies or tournaments won under their leadership also matters when it comes to evaluating captains’ success. On this count both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have done well though recent successes make Rohit look better off.

From the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) to the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and then to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma has never lost a T20 tournament final as a captain, winning all of them. In addition, Rohit’s record in ICC tournaments is an aspect that makes him distinct from Ricky Ponting, Aaron Finch, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.

-- Advertisement --

Conversely though, MS Dhoni captained India to win the first ICC T20 world cup in 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, while he also won Asia Cup twice; one in 2010 and another in 2016. Although significant, these accomplishments are far less noteworthy compared with how Rohit Sharma lately led the India team towards winning the title of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Individual Performances as a Skipper

However, captaincy mainly revolves around leading the team, but individual performances can have a massive effect on the overall performance of the team. In this context Rohit Sharma’s numbers as a batsman are really impressive especially when it comes to playing T20 format cricket.

Under his leadership India which is ranked top five globally was able to defeat twenty countries during this period making him both highest scorer for India having scored highest runs ever by any other Indian captain for India so far in this year’s t-20 world cup. Some other records held by Rohit as a Twenty International (T20I) skipper include most runs (1905), maximum centuries, joint most half-centuries, maximum fifties, most sixes hit by any player/team or skipper etc., highest strike rate etc.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, was known more for his wicket-keeping and finishing abilities rather than his batting prowess. While he was a reliable batsman, his numbers are not as impressive as Rohit Sharma’s in the T20 format. As a skipper, MS Dhoni has scored 1112 runs in 62 innings with the top score of 48.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Game On: Unveiling the 10 Best Leadership Skills Learned Through Sports

Style of Captaincy and Decision Making

Captainship, in essence, is not a mere mathematics or statistics; it involves leadership qualities and decision making that inspire the team. These attributes have been depicted by both Dhoni and Rohit but with different styles.

MS Dhoni had a calmness and composure to him wherein he relied on immense experience and cricketing wisdom when making decisions. His tactics of field placements were also notable as they were very creative leaving the opponents flabbergasted from nowhere.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma is famous for being an aggressive captain who takes the initiative to make things happen. He is not afraid of risks and always looks for ways to put pressure on opponents. Most times his positions in fields are designed to give wicket chances through bowling changes.

Conclusion

However, one should note that numbers do not say everything about captaincy; there are also leadership skills, decision-making process and inspiration which emanate from this position. Both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have exhibited these traits albeit differently.

Ultimately, the debate over who is the better captain between Rohit and Dhoni will continue, as both have made significant contributions to Indian cricket. But for now, Rohit’s recent success in leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and his impressive numbers as a T20I captain make him a strong contender for the title of India’s best T20I captain.

Read More | Top 10 Best Squash Balls to Elevate Your Game in 2024: Get the Competitive Edge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs