Which Team Will Ravichandran Ashwin Support in FIFA World Cup 2022 | KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Which Team Will Ravichandran Ashwin Support in FIFA World Cup 2022

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Which Team will Ravichandran Ashwin Will Support at FIFA World Cup 2022 | KreedOn Banter
Image Source- News18
Much awaited 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin in Qatar on 20th November and will conclude on 18th December 2022. A total of 32 teams from all around the world will compete for the most coveted trophy in international football. Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin talks about his favorite team in FIFA World Cup 2022 and who is he going to support this year.

Speaking to SPORTS18, India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about his favorite team, said

“I have always been a fan of Spain. Not sure how they are going to do this year. But yes, looking forward to watching how Spain does, the other football teams have picked up the standard of play and the last World Cup was amazing. I enjoyed watching Kylian Mbappe last time around, so I am looking forward to seeing a lot of new stars jump on to the scene. So yes, I am looking forward to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha also shared his thoughts on his dream World Cup final and said,

“Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s not like I am a big fan, but I just want to see him play live”

On being asked about his dream World Cup final, he said,
“See, I am not too much into football but if I have to pick, it would be Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo that is Argentina vs Portugal.”
Nidhi Singh
