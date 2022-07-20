Know where to watch CWG 2022 | Sony Pictures Networks India clinched TV & digital rights to broadcast CWG 2022

- Advertisement -

Do you know where to watch CWG 2022 in India, if you have this question in your mind you are at the right place. In this blog you will get complete details of where to watch CWG 2022.

Where to watch CWG 2022?

Sony Sports Network has acquired the mega deal to Broadcast and LIVE Stream the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Indian Subcontinent. The quadrennial event will witness participation from 72 nations and will take place in Birmingham from July 28, 2022, till August 8, 2022.

-- Advertisement --

This network has now become the home of this sporting event in India. Sony Sports also showcased the Tokyo Olympics on the network.

Sony Pictures India will have the opportunity to telecast the CWG 2022 in the subcontinent, which includes Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, and the Maldives. Fans and followers can also watch live-action on the broadcasting company’s OTT platform, Sony LIV.

-- Advertisement --

David Leather, CEO, Commonwealth Games Federation Partnerships, said-

“We are delighted that Sony Pictures Networks India will exclusively telecast the CWG 2022, across the country. India’s top athletes will be competing at Birmingham 2022, including the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Harmanpreet Kaur, so it is fantastic that Sony will be taking the world-class sport into the homes of millions of people across the country. “This partnership is particularly important because India is the largest and most populous country in the Commonwealth and a real leader across the Commonwealth Sports Movement. This deal represents a huge vote of confidence in Birmingham 2022 and the future direction of the Commonwealth Sports Movement, so we are pleased to be working together on this exciting venture.”

Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

Matches from Birmingham will be directly telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony Six, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Fans can also enjoy the games on the Sony LIV app or website.

-- Advertisement --

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport