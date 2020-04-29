Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Home News When Irrfan Khan made a massive contribution to Indian Sports

When Irrfan Khan made a massive contribution to Indian Sports

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Irrfan Khan KreedOn
Credits: Twitter

Highlights

  • Noted actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday in Mumbai.
  • He was suffering from a rare cancer.
  • Amongst his prized movies is Paan Singh Tomar, a defining flick for the Indian Sports.

Noted actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday in Mumbai, after a prolonged battle with rare cancer since it was diagnosed in 2018. He was 54. Khan was not only amongst the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry, but he also had the rare distinction of making a name for himself in Hollywood.

His passing away was met with shock and disbelief by Indian sports fraternity, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri.

One of the most outstanding movies of his illustrious career has to the 2012-flick Paan Singh Tomar. Khan’s portrayal of the title character made athlete-turned-bandit Tomar a household name 31 years after he was shot dead in an encounter by the police.

Irrfan is credited to bringing to life a man who was just another footnote in Indian sports until then.

Unsurprisingly, the performance went on to fetch Irrfan a national award and critical acclaim for the sheer ease with which he managed to essay the role of a “beehad ka baaghi.”

Tomar was a 7-time national champion in steeplechase. He even represented the country at the 1958 Tokyo Asian Games. However, after retiring in 1977, a family land dispute led him to pick up the gun in his native village Bhidosa in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

Among the many famous dialogues in the movie, the most iconic lines remain the ones when Tomar, his gaze fixated at a journalist interviewing him, says, “beehad mein baaghi hote hain, dacait milte hain Parliament mein.”

The most striking part about the film is that it doesn’t tell a story about an inspiring journey filled with obstacles like a ‘Dangal’, a ‘Chak de India’, or a ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.

It was indeed a gut-wrenching tale of a man who had the potential to do so much more only for the circumstances as well as the apathetic administrative system that led him on the path of violence.

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleSachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli: Who is better? Jasprit Bumrah answers

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli: Who is better? Jasprit Bumrah answers

KreedOn Network -
Yuvraj Singh was a popular slow left-arm orthodox for team India. However, on Sunday, he was seen throwing bouncers and yorkers to India’s No.1...
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 47 Unbeatable records of Sachin

KreedOn Network -
What is the definition of a great batting maestro? Impeccable shot selection? Check. Intense focus? Check. World Cup? Check. Humility? Check. And most important...
Read more
Cricket

What happened when Virat Kohli was rejected for 1st time? [Surprise]

KreedOn Network -
India cricket team captain Virat Kohli revealed on Tuesday how he "howled" through the night after his stateside rejected him before going onto become...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Mumbai Indians Team 2020

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden;...

KKR vs MI KreedON

IPL 2019 MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Preview

Dream11 GUJ vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Dream11 GUJ vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction