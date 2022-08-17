What is kickboxing & how it evolved? Know everything about the ancient combat sport

- Advertisement -

Kickboxing is a relatively new full-contact sport and martial art that draws its inspiration from several other martial arts. With the advent of kickboxing as a modern sport in the 1970s, various other striking techniques were combined and integrated into a more recognizable American image, mainly by staging matches in a boxing ring.

Kickboxing History

The modern sport of kickboxing, which has gained popularity all over the world, is partly influenced by Japanese karate, Muay Thai, western boxing, the French kicking technique of Savate, and Korean Taekwondo. Kickboxing strongholds its fame in America and Japan.

Homegrown kickboxers like Joe Lewis, Benny Urquidez, Chuck Norris, and Bill “Superfoot” Wallace dominated the kickboxing sport in America, while Japan’s K1 Kickboxing organizations progressively rose to prominence as major box office draws in the 1990s.

Although MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) has partly superseded kickboxing in modern times, it is still widely practiced everywhere. Kickboxing has many separate regulating organizations, as well as international and national groups, in contrast to some other sports. However, barring a few minor variations, the full contact kickboxing regulations are constant regardless of association.

Kickboxing Terminology

The phrase “kickboxing” (kikkubokushingu) has both a limited and broad definition.

Only the disciplines that self-identify as kickboxing are allowed to use the term in this restrictive sense: Japanese kickboxing (together with its offshoot styles or rules like shoot boxing and K-1), Dutch kickboxing, and American kickboxing.

In a broader sense, it encompasses all contemporary stand-up combat sports that permit both punching and kicking, such as the ones listed above, Muay Thai, Kun Khmer, Savate, Adithada, Lethwei, Sanda, and some forms of karate (especially full contact karate).

Japanese boxing promoter Osamu Noguchi coined the phrase in the 1960s during the anglicization of Japanese for a hybrid martial art that he had developed in 1958 that included Muay Thai and karate. Later, the American version also acquired the phrase. The history of the several styles cannot be viewed independently of one another due to the extensive cross-fertilization between them. Also, many practitioners trained or competed under the rules of more than one school.

Boxe pieds-poings, which translates to “feet-fists-boxing” in French, is also used to refer to “kickboxing” in its broadest definition, which encompasses all forms of full-contact karate as well as Burmese, Thai, and American boxing and also Dutch, American, and Japanese kickboxing.

The objective of the game

The goal of kickboxing is to defeat your opponent by employing punching and kicking tactics to knock them out which causes the referee to stop the fight, or show superior skills in both defense and attack to win on the scorecards of the judges.

Kickboxing is a full-contact sport, so in addition to being skilled at striking with both hands and feet, kickboxers need to be very flexible and physically fit because some of the most powerful kicks directly hit the head.

Kickboxing Rules

The boxing ring should be used for every kickboxing contest.

To ensure a fair battle, each participant in full contact kickboxing must face off against a fighter in their weight division.

The bout starts when both kickboxers touch gloves after paying attention to the referee’s instructions.

The number of rounds depends on the fighters’ experience and often lasts three minutes. The interval between each round is one minute. Championship matches typically last 12 rounds of three minutes each.

Each fighter must make an effort to defeat their opponent by landing body and head punches and kicks to knock them out.

The fight is scored on points if neither combatant can submit the other or compel the referee to stop the contest. The contestant with the most points is deemed the victor.

The bout is deemed a draw if both competitors have an equal number of points.

Types of equipment required in Kickboxing

Kickboxing only needs a small number of tools.

Boxing ring: A boxing ring is nearly often the setting for kickboxing matches. The precise size may change based on the various associations and campaigns.

Kickboxers use boxing gloves that are required by law and are allowed to be any color. Kickboxers wear hand wraps below their gloves to maintain the shape of their fist and guard against knuckle and wrist injuries.

Footpads: Since kickboxing uses the feet as a weapon for hitting, the feet are protected with pads. This is a key distinction between kickboxing and Thai boxing, a near relative in which boxers do not wear foot padding (and are also allowed to strike with the knee and elbow).

Additionally, mouth guards and pelvic guards are also worn by all kickboxers.

How Scoring is done in Kickboxing?

Although there may be a variety of scoring systems used by various kickboxing organizations and the majority employ the same system as boxing. Each fighter receives a score for each round based on how they performed from the judges (or, in certain instances, merely the referee).

In each round, the best fighter receives ten points, while the second fighter receives nine points. A round is scored ten points to eight if one fighter considerably outperformed the other or knocked them down, and also if both combatants are judged to have performed well.

How is the winner decided in Kickboxing?

There are various ways to win a battle, just like in boxing and Muay Thai:

Knockout: When one kickboxer strikes their opponent, forcing them unable to continue, this is known as a knockout. After a count of ten, the striker is pronounced the winner, allowing the opposing combatant to stand up and resume the fight.

TKO: A technical knockout (TKO) occurs when the referee determines that one fighter can no longer defend themself, at that point the bout is stopped and the other fighter is declared the winner.

POINTS: Points are awarded if there are no knockouts or TKOs during the fight. The combatant with the most points on a scorecard from the judge or referee is crowned the winner. If the points are equal at the end of the fight then the fight is declared a draw.

Kickboxing in India

Indian Association of Kickboxing Organisations (IAKO) is the governing body of kickboxing in India. IAKO was formed in the year 1993 to regulate and develop kickboxing as a professional sport in the country.

IAKO is responsible for the promotion of amateur kickboxing and professional kickboxing (under the banner of IAKO Pro) all across the country.

The IAKO is the 1st combat sport federation which is recognized by School Games Federation of India (SGFI) since 2005.

Headquarter – Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Registered body under – the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860

1st national kickboxing championship – 1994 at Cuttack, Odisha

President – Mr. S S Harichandan (Indi

Official website – www .iakoweb .com

Various Forms of Kickboxing

Tatami sports

Musical form

Aerokickboxing

Point fighting or semi contact

Light contact

Kick light

Ring sports

Full contact

Low kick

K-1

Top Kickboxing players in India

Sl. No. Name Event 1. Ms. Mythri Upunuthala Musical Form Weapon – Junior (Female) 2 Ms. Mythri Upunuthala Musical Form – Junior (Female) 3. Ms. Monal Kukreja Light Contact Younger Cadet (Female-42 Kg.) 4. Mr. Ramanjaneyulu Chitikela Musical Form – Sr. Men 5. Mr. Ramanjaneyulu Chitikela Musical Form – Sr. Men Weapon 6. Ms. Santhoshi Marka Musical Form Weapon – Jr. Female 7. Ms. Manasa Reddy Vattey Musical Form – Senior Female 8. Ms. Manasa Reddy Vattey Musical Form Weapon – Senior Female 9. Ms. Zainab Mushtaq Point Fighting Children Female -30 kg. 10. Mr. Hame Shaniah Suiam Point Fighting Senior Men – 57 kg. 11. Mr. Uday Kumar Suguru Kick Light Senior Men + 94 kg

