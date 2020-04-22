What happened when Virat Kohli was rejected for 1st time? [Surprise]

Highlights

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli revealed on Tuesday how he “howled” through the night after his stateside rejected him before going onto become one of the world’s leading batsmen. Kohli made the revelation he with while speaking his actress-wife Anushka Sharma about their lives as well as careers in an online session with students on motivation.

“The first time I was rejected in the state selections, I remember it was late at night and I just cried,” said the 31-year-old cricketer.

“I howled till about three in the morning and I could not believe it,” he added.

“Because I scored well, everything was going perfectly for me. I performed till I reached that stage and I was rejected.

“And I kept asking my coach for two hours, why didn’t it happen? And I couldn’t make sense of it. But when there is passion and commitment, that motivation comes back to you.”

Kohli debuted for Delhi, his home state, in 2006 before breaking into the national team 2 years later in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

He has since gone on to shatter records on the way to amassing 7,240 runs. This includes 27 centuries as well as 22 fifties from 86 Tests.

His marriage to Anushka Sharma in 2017 has had an immense influence on Kohli, who credited his better half for improving his temper.

“To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was very impatient before,” said Kohli.

“The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out.

“Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way.

“So that’s what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that.”

Kohli revealed he can now apply the learnings “where things are totally against you.”

“Sometimes you have to bat in a Test match for two hours for 20 runs but the team wants you to do that. So you should be able to do that.”