Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home Sports Cricket What happened when 'Next Tendulkar' met the 'Real Tendulkar'?

What happened when ‘Next Tendulkar’ met the ‘Real Tendulkar’?

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Sachin Tendulkar KreedOn
Credits: Instagram

What happens when you meet your idol everyone likens you to follow the footsteps of? Just ask Shafali Verma, the youngest member of the Indian women cricket team, who fulfilled her childhood fantasy of meeting her idol Sachin Tendulkar recently in Melbourne.

The 16-year-old even captured the memorable moment in a picture with Tendulkar before uploading it on her social media with a heart-touching post.

“The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me,” Shafali captioned her post.

Last year, Shafali was widely touted as the ‘Next Tendulkar’ after being called up for the national T20 squad as a replacement for Mithali Raj when she was just 15-year-old.

The youngster then followed it up by breaking Tendulkar’s long-standing record of being the youngest Indian to hit a half-century in international cricket when she hit a smoking 73 off just 49 balls against the West Indies.

The batswoman is in sublime form this year as well. In the last game of the ongoing Tri-Nation T20 series, Verma hit a 28-ball 49 knock to guide India to a 7 wicket victory against Australia.

She will be playing in the series’ last game against the same opponents before featuring at the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. look to secure their first-ever World T20 title.

Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tayla Vlaeminck, Erin Burns, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland.

India: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh.

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleDid Indian Kabaddi team really travel to Pakistan? Not according to IOA

RELATED ARTICLES

Kabaddi

Did Indian Kabaddi team really travel to Pakistan? Not according to IOA

KreedOn Network -
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Monday it didn’t sanction any visit for the kabaddi team to Pakistan for a world-level tournament. An Indian...
Read more
Badminton

PBL 2020: Bengaluru Raptors enter history books for doing this

KreedOn Network -
Bengaluru Raptors entered history books by becoming the first-ever team in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) to clinch consecutive titles after beating North Eastern...
Read more
Cricket

NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs New Zealand 2020

Manan Dharamshi -
NZ vs IND 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs India Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2020 Match Date: 11th February 2020, Tuesday Match Timing: 7.30 AM IST...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Aniket Choudhary - KreedOn - Indian Sports||Aniket Choudhary - KreedOn - Indian Cricket|Aniket Choudhary - KreedOn - Indian Cricket|Aniket Choudhary - Indian Cricket - KreedOn

Aniket Choudhary : Information, Profile of the rising bowler from Rajasthan

Mithali Raj KreedOn

Mithali Raj Row: “My Patriotism Doubted, My Skill Set Questioned”,...

2019 ICC Awards: Indians dominate as Englishman takes top prize

Indian Super league 2019