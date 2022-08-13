What are Rummy Rules? Learn the basic Rummy rules to have a better chance of winning

- Advertisement -

Rummy has always been one of the most popular and widely played card games. You can play rummy with your friends or family and have great fun time. Well, almost every one of us has played this game during the never-ending train journeys. So basically Rummy is a matching card game where players have to match the cards of the same rank or sequence and same suit. A player who matches all the cards and declares ‘Rummy’ wins the game. In this blog you will see all the rules and information you need to play Rummy.

How to play Rummy – What’s the game’s objective?

The objective of the rummy card game is to arrange the cards adhering to rules and regulations. To win the game of rummy, you need to require a minimum of 2 sequences, out of which one needs to be a pure sequence and the rest can be any valid sequence or sets. If you have matched all the cards, but the sequences do not have any pure sequence, then you can not be a winner. So the basic objective is to have at least one pure sequence while arranging the cards.

Online rummy rules

Just like any other thing in this modern world, card games also come in digital forms and Rummy is not an exception. Online Rummy has become a kind of the second source of income for many players. You cannot misguide anyone or cheat while playing so this online form has been accepted widely and does have an authenticity to it. Online rummy is completely legal in India. So don’t worry about the legitimacy of the game.

The rules of online rummy are no different than the offline or face-to-face rummy that we had played before the digital era. Two decks of 52 cards each are used when there are 2 or 4 players. This means there will be 4 jokers. And for 5 players, three decks (156 cards) and 6 jokers are used.

The only difference between offline and online rummy is that in online rummy you play the rummy with a stranger and there will be a competitive edge to it as you have your cash at the stakes.

Each card carries certain points. Every numbered card has an equal point value i.e. 5 Spades = 5 points.

J, Q, K, and A of any suit carries 10 points each.

Joker cards are computed as Zero points

At the end of the game, the losing player’s score is calculated by adding the points of cards that are not in any set/sequence. If the player does not have a single pure sequence, then all the points are added.

The highest points that a player can get is 80 points. If the player’s hand score is 85, still only be dealt with an 80-point penalty.

The total value of all the cards in the hands of the other players is added to the winner’s cumulative score.

The game continues until a player hit the target that was decided before the game, or until the agreed number of deals has been played.

What’s a Sequence or Run in Rummy?

A sequence or run is a group of three or more cards of the same suit arranged sequentially. A sequence is always of three or more three cards. There are two types of sequences viz. pure sequence and impure sequence. As discussed earlier, to win the game, a player needs to have at least one pure sequence.

Pure Sequence

A pure sequence is a group of three or more cards of the same suit, positioned in consecutive order. To form a pure sequence, you can not use any Joker or wild card.

Example of pure sequence:- 5♥ 6♥ 7♥:- 3 card sequence (No joker has been used), 3♠ 4♠ 5♠ 6♠:- 4 card sequence (No joker has been used).

Impure sequence

An impure sequence is the 2nd type of sequence which is a group of three or more cards of the same suit with one or more Joker cards used.

Example of impure sequence:-

6♦ 7♦ Q♠ 9♦ (Here Q♠ has been used as a wild Joker replacing 8♦ to form an impure sequence.)

5♠ Q♥ 7♠ 8♠ PJ (Impure sequence with Q♥ as wild joker that is replacing 6♠ and the Printed Joker is replacing 9♠.)

Three Identical Cards

Three identical cards, as the name suggests, are a group of three or more cards of the same value but of different suits. Unlike in pure sequence, to form a set you can use a wild card or a joker.

Examples:-

8♦ 8♣ 8♠ ( here the set is formed by three 8 cards of different suits).

9♦ Q♠ 9♠ 9♥ ( here the set is formed by three 9 cards of a different suit and to complete a set, a Q♠ has been used as a wild card)

What is a First Life & Second Life in Rummy game?

First Life Rule

The first life in rummy is the first pure sequence that is made.

Second Life Rule

A second life refers to the second pure sequence or an impure sequence. Second life cannot be made without the first life in Rummy Card Game Rules.

What is a Set?

Set in a rummy game is the group of three or four cards of the same rank but of various suits. You can create a set by using a joker. However, the thing to remember is that sets are not valid until the pure and the impure sequence are made.

Pure Set

A pure set means a set without any use of a joker or a wild card.

Example:- K♦ K♣ K♥ K♠( here no joker has been used, hence a pure set).

Impure Set

An impure set means a set formed by using a joker or a wild card.

Example:- A♣ A♥ K♥ A♠ (here the wild card K♥ has been used to build a set replacing A♦).

How to use the Joker?

Joker is a crucial part of the game of rummy. Joker helps you to form a set or sequence by replacing the missing card. No one can control to which player and at what time the joker would come, so this uncertainty brings a luck factor and more fun to this game.

There are two types of jokers in the game of rummy, wild joker and printed joker.

Wild Joker

A joker is a randomly selected card at the beginning of each Indian rummy game. A joker can be used as any card in that particular game. For example: if the joker is 3 hearts, the other 3 (spades, clubs, and diamonds) can be used as any card for making sets and sequences.

Printed Joker

Printed jokers are nothing but the two joker cards which come with the 52 playing cards. The principle to use the printed joker is the same as a wild joker.

What’s a valid declaration?

The valid declaration means a player has arranged all the 13 cards in the sequence and has followed all the rules of sequencing. That is, the 13 cards have at least one pure sequence, a set, a set, or sequence with wild joker or printed joker.

In simple words, a valid declaration means arranging the cards without violating the rules of the game.

What’s a wrong declaration?

If the player declares:-

with an invalid set

without any sequence

without two sequences

without pure sequence

without a sequence of four

then it is called the wrong declaration. Simply, it is arranging the cards by violating the rules and regulations.

Conclusion

Earlier rummy was a tool to get rid of your boredom. It didn’t have any output from it. But with the internet technology, you can play rummy online for free on various apps and websites and cab surely earn some fantastic rewards. So go to your favorite rummy website and have some positive output from playing the game of rummy.

