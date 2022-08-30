Tuesday, August 30, 2022
WFI announces Indian women's wrestlers squad for World Wrestling Championships 2022

By Nidhi Singh
WFI announces the list of Indian women’s wrestlers for the World Wrestling Championships 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- NDTV Sports
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced the Indian women’s squad for the World Wrestling Championships 2022, which is scheduled for the next month. The trials for the event were held in Lucknow on Monday.

Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor, Sonam Malik, and others have reserved their seats for the global event. On the other hand, the Commonwealth medalists like Divya Kakran, Anshu Malik, Pooja Sihag, Sakshi Malik, and Pooja Dhandha did not take part in trials due to several reasons.

Phogat is the only Indian female wrestler to compete at both Birmingham 2022 and now the World Championships next month.

World Wrestling Championships 2022 Schedule

The World Wrestling Championship 2022 is scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10 to September 18, 2022.

Indian Women’s Squad for World Wrestling Championships 2022

  • 50kg: Ankush
  • 53kg: Vinesh Phogat
  • 55kg: Sushma Shooken
  • 57kg: Sarita Mor
  • 59kg: Mansi Ahlawat
  • 62kg: Sonam Malik
  • 65kg: Shefali
  • 68kg: Nisha Dahiya
  • 72kg: Reetika
  • 76kg: Priyanka

Nidhi Singh
