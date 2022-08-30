WFI announces Indian women’s wrestlers squad for World Wrestling Championships 2022

- Advertisement -

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced the Indian women’s squad for the World Wrestling Championships 2022, which is scheduled for the next month. The trials for the event were held in Lucknow on Monday.

Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor, Sonam Malik, and others have reserved their seats for the global event. On the other hand, the Commonwealth medalists like Divya Kakran, Anshu Malik, Pooja Sihag, Sakshi Malik, and Pooja Dhandha did not take part in trials due to several reasons.

Phogat is the only Indian female wrestler to compete at both Birmingham 2022 and now the World Championships next month.

World Wrestling Championships 2022 Schedule

The World Wrestling Championship 2022 is scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10 to September 18, 2022.

Indian Women’s Squad for World Wrestling Championships 2022

50kg: Ankush

53kg: Vinesh Phogat

55kg: Sushma Shooken

57kg: Sarita Mor

59kg: Mansi Ahlawat

62kg: Sonam Malik

65kg: Shefali

68kg: Nisha Dahiya

72kg: Reetika

76kg: Priyanka

