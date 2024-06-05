West Indies Cricket Chief Prioritizes Indian Viewership for T20 World Cup Schedule

- Advertisement -

The T20 World Cup, currently being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, features matches scheduled at various times throughout the day. Johnny Grave, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), has stated that the T20 World Cup schedule is designed to prioritize Indian Viewership, given the significant revenue generated from the Indian market.

Grave highlighted the need to balance catering to the large Indian audience with accommodating West Indies fans, resulting in a mix of early morning and evening matches to engage viewers in both regions.

Despite the focus on Indian viewership in T20 World Cup 2024, Grave underscored many advantages of hosting major ICC events for Cricket West Indies and other associated nations.

Grave also acknowledged the previous conflicts between the WICB and the players, highlighting initiatives to enhance communication and scheduling. He stressed the importance of creating a better equilibrium for players involved in profitable franchise leagues such as the IPL and CPL. Now, the WICB ensures a designated period in player contracts for these tournaments and refrains from arranging international matches during those intervals.

This method honors players’ decisions, allowing them to participate in both international and franchise cricket without pressure. Nonetheless, players who opt to focus on franchise cricket recognize that they risk losing their spot on the West Indies team if their substitutes excel.

