West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch WHU vs TOT? DREAM11 PL Prediction for today’s match

West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 prediction PL 2022: Midweek Premier League football is back with yet another exciting fixture where Tottenham will travel to London Stadium to continue their winning quest and try to grab three points against West Ham.

Both teams are coming off with a risky win and now will be looking to keep their form balanced. For now, let’s take a look at both sides.

In this blog you will get to know complete details about the squads of both the team, weather forecast, ground report, dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s have a look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s match.

West Ham United

West Ham is enduring a poor start to their campaign. They are currently sitting at 14th place and have won just a single game. They will be hoping to get their things in order after they announced Lucas Paqueta, another new addition to their squad.

Tottenham Hotspur FC

Tottenham is currently sitting comfortably at 4th place, with 10 points in their hands. Conte’s men are in superb form and are eyeing silverware this season. Today they’ll be looking for yet another win to stay in the top 4.

West Ham vs Tottenham Dream11 Prediction – Premier Legue 2022 | WHU vs TOT

Date Thursday, September 1st, 2022. Time 12:15 AM Venue London Stadium Predicted playing XI West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Ogbonna; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Emerson; Antonio, Bowen Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son Injuries West Ham: Nayef Aguerd, Craig Dawson, Ben Johnson, and Aaron Cresswell Tottenham: Lucas, Bryan Gill. Regulion (not selected) Players to watch Bowen, Kane, Son, Rice

WHU vs TOT | Fantasy Prediction for Premier League 2022

Lloris, Dier, Romero, Zouma, Kulusevski, Hojbjerg, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Kane Son.

Goalkeeper

Lloris: Although Fabianski could also be considered, we will go with Lloris, who is in quite a form.

Defender

Dier: The spurs defender has a good tackling percentage and is brilliant in long-range passes, thus getting him in dream 11.

Romero: Described as a ‘Viking’ by his teammates, Romero has fitted well under Conte. So much that Spurs are even ready to trigger his €41million purchase clause.

Zouma: The former Chelsea man has fitted perfectly under David Moyes, so much that the tall Frenchman has become a regular starter for Hammers.

Midfielder

Kulusevski: The Swedish playmaker is becoming a fan favorite by playing brilliantly. He will be looking to keep his form at its peak this season.

Hojbjerg: Another Spurs maestro, Hojbjerg has brilliantly impacted Tottenham’s midfield tempo, making him a starter in every fixture.

Rice: The midfielder is more motivated than ever to take his side to the next level after cooling all the transfer rumors. Let’s see how the skipper will do against fierce rivals.

Fornals: The Spanish midfielder scored the only goal against Aston Villa, thus securing important three points for the Hammers.

Forwards

Bowen: The striker has somehow lost all his confidence and is yet to break his deadlock. He’ll be hoping to find his name on the score sheet.

Kane: The England skipper may have a good record in Europe, but he hasn’t scored against Chelsea in his last eight outings.

Son: He didn’t score in his previous match, but we can expect some magic from the Korean wizard in this match.

MY DREAM11 Captain for today’s match

Harry Kane

MY DREAM11 Vice Captain for today’s match

Rice

MY DREAM11 PREDICTION – West Ham United vs Tottenham PL 2022

Both teams are coming off decent wins, and it’s going to be a tough one for either side to take three points. Hence, we reckon it’s going to be an equal match with a score of 1-1.

Where to watch West Ham United vs Tottenham Premier League 2022

In India, the West Ham vs Tottenham match will be broadcast on Star Sports. You can also watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

