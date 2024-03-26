Top 5 Youngest Captain in IPL History

By Nidhi Singh

The IPL has witnessed numerous captains over time. Now, let's explore the top five youngest captains in the league's history, highlighting the emergence of youthful leadership amidst its rich tapestry of cricketing talent.

Image Source- TOI

Virat Kohli

22 years, 4 months and 6 days IPL Team- RCB

Image Source-  India Today

Steve Smith

22 years, 11 months and 9 days IPL Team- Rising Pune Supergiants

Image Source- The New Indian Express

Shreyas Iyer

23 years, 3 months and 21 days IPL Team- Delhi Capitals

Image Source- News18

Suresh Raina

23 years, 3 months and 22 days IPL Team- Chennai Super Kings

Image Source- Bangalore Mirror

Rishabh Pant

23 years, a half year and 6 days IPL Team- Delhi Capitals

Image Source- The Indian Express

Orange Lightning

