By Sumit Malgotra
Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source- NDTV Sports
Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah missed U-19 World Cup but later on he represented India and now he is one of the best bowlers in the world
Image Source - Hindustan TImes
MS Dhoni
Image Source - NDTV Sports
Mahi also missed the u-19 WC but later on he made it into Indian team and never looked back in his career
Image Source - Espncricinfo
Gautam Gambhir
Image Source - Sports Rush
Gautam Gambir is also one of those players who missed u-19 wc but later represented India
Image Source - ohmyindia.com
Ajinkya Rahane
Image Source - ESPN
The classy right hander also missed U-19 Wc but later on he made his feet into Indian team and established himself as one of the best Test players for Indian in his era
Image Source - Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Image Source - Crictoday
He is one of the best swing bowlers that India has ever produced but he also missed U-19 WC
Image Source - economictimes
