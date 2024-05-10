Players Who Skipped U-19 World Cup But Made It To Indian Team

By Sumit Malgotra

Jasprit Bumrah 

Image Source-  NDTV Sports

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah missed U-19 World Cup but later on he represented India and now he is one of the best bowlers in the world 

Image Source - Hindustan TImes

MS Dhoni 

Image Source - NDTV Sports

Mahi also missed the u-19 WC but later on he made it into Indian team and never looked back in his career

Image Source - Espncricinfo

Gautam Gambhir 

Image Source - Sports Rush

Gautam Gambir is also one of those players who missed u-19 wc but later represented India 

Image Source - ohmyindia.com

Ajinkya Rahane

Image Source - ESPN

The classy right hander also missed U-19 Wc but later on he made his feet into Indian team and established himself as one of the best Test players for Indian in his era 

Image Source - Twitter

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Image Source - Crictoday

He is one of the best swing bowlers that India has ever produced but he also missed U-19 WC 

Image Source - economictimes

