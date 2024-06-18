 Top 5 Famous Indian Kabaddi Players Of All Time

By Sumit Malgotra 

 Pardeep Narwal

KreedOn

Image Source- Pinterest 

KreedOn

Arrow

Pardeep Narwal, the 'Dubki King', is famed for his Pro Kabaddi League records, scoring 369 points in Season 5 and fetching the highest bid of INR 1.65 crores in 2021

Image Source- Sporting News 

Rahul Chaudhari

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - Khel Now 

KreedOn

Arrow

Rahul Chaudhari, known as the 'Raid Machine,' is a leading Pro Kabaddi League raider with a large fan base. He was the first to reach 700 raid points and won gold at the 2016 South Asian Games.

Image Source - Sportsmatic

Anup Kumar

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - PKL 

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - Sportsmatik 

  Anup Kumar, a legendary figure in Kabaddi, is renowned for his exceptional leadership and raiding skills. He received the Arjuna Award in 2012 and led his team to victory in the 2016 World Cup.

 Ajay Thakur

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source - indulgexpress.com

KreedOn

Arrow

Ajay Thakur is celebrated for his crucial performances in international matches, notably in the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup final. He received the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award in 2019. 

Image Source - SportsAdda  

KreedOn

Arrow

Image Source -  Jagran Josh 

Deepak Hooda

KreedOn

Arrow

Deepak Niwas Hooda, a versatile kabaddi player, captains Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and won gold at the 2016 South Asian Games.

Image Source - Khel Now

Join our exclusive Sports Community

#MadeByFansForFans

Explore the Financial Journey of Shreyas Iyer : Networth and Investment Insights  

Also Read: