Tips for Maintaining Health in Summer

By Nidhi Singh

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Image Source- theberkey.com/

Eat Fresh and Light- Consume seasonal fruits and veggies.

Image Source- Guideposts

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF before going outdoors

Image Source-Allure

Schedule outdoor workouts during cooler times of the day

Image Source- Cnet

Incorporate diverse activities such as swimming, hiking, cycling, or yoga.

Image Source- harlemvista.com

Pay attention to signs of fatigue, overheating, or discomfort, and take breaks.

Image Source- HIndustan Times

Get enough restorative sleep, practice relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga

Image Source- Femigod

Reduce Caffeine and Alcohol Consumption

Image Source- Medical News Today

