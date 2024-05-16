By Sumit Malgotra
KreedOn
Image Source- Indian Express
Sunil Chhetri has announced his retirement from international football. Throughout his career, he achieved a lot, and here, let's go through some of his biggest achievements.
Arjuna Award (2011)
KreedOn
Image Source - IThe Hindu
Padma Shri Award (2019)
KreedOn
Image Source - India Today
Khel Ratna Award (2021)
KreedOn
Image Source - X.com
Most International goals for India - (94)
KreedOn
Image Source - Hindustan News
KreedOn
Most appearance for India - (150)
Image Source - Jagran TV
AIFF Player of the year - (7 time)
KreedOn
Image Source -cnbctv 18
I-League Golden Boot- (2013–14)
KreedOn
Image Source - The Indian Express
Most hat-tricks for India- (4)
KreedOn
Image Source - MensXP
Also Read: