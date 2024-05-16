Sunil Chhetri's achievements Journey 

By Sumit Malgotra

Image Source-   Indian Express

Sunil Chhetri has announced his retirement from international football. Throughout his career, he achieved a lot, and here, let's go through some of his biggest achievements.

  Arjuna Award (2011)

Image Source -  IThe Hindu

Padma Shri Award (2019)

Image Source - India Today 

Khel Ratna Award (2021)

Image Source - X.com

Most International goals for India - (94)

Image Source - Hindustan News

Most appearance for India - (150)

Image Source -  Jagran TV

AIFF Player of the year - (7 time)

Image Source -cnbctv 18

I-League Golden Boot- (2013–14)

Image Source - The Indian Express

Most hat-tricks for India- (4)

Image Source - MensXP

