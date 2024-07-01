Ravindra Jadeja's achievements Journey 

By Sumit Malgotra

 Arjuna Award  (2019)

Image Source -  ANI News

Included in ICC ODI team 2 times (2013, 2016)

Image Source - BXXI

Ranked 1st in ICC Top 10 Test all-rounders (2021)

Image Source - The Indian Express

Golden ball winner in ICC Champions Trophy 2013

Image Source - The Cricket Monthly

Hundred and five wickets haul in same test match 

Image Source -   yahoo

U-19 World Cup winner (2008)

Image Source - TOI

Highest score at number 7 by Indian batter (175)

Image Source - Reuters

