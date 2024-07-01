By Sumit Malgotra
Arjuna Award (2019)
KreedOn
Image Source - ANI News
Included in ICC ODI team 2 times (2013, 2016)
KreedOn
Image Source - BXXI
Ranked 1st in ICC Top 10 Test all-rounders (2021)
KreedOn
Image Source - The Indian Express
Golden ball winner in ICC Champions Trophy 2013
KreedOn
Image Source - The Cricket Monthly
KreedOn
Hundred and five wickets haul in same test match
Image Source - yahoo
U-19 World Cup winner (2008)
KreedOn
Image Source - TOI
Highest score at number 7 by Indian batter (175)
KreedOn
Image Source - Reuters