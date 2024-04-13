Quotes on Meditation

By Nidhi Singh

Inhale Peace, Exhale Stress

"Mediation means dissolving the invisible walls that unaware has built”  – Sadhguru

“When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a candle in a windless place” —Bhagavad Gita

“Quiet the mind and the soul will speak.” -  Ma Jaya Sati Bhagavati

“Meditation is not about stopping thoughts, but recognizing that we are more than our thoughts and our feelings.”  — Arianna Huffington

“It is indeed a radical act of love just to sit down and be quiet for a time by yourself” –  Jon Kabat-Zinn

"Mediation is not spacing out or running away. In fact, it is being totally honest with ourselves”  Kathleen McDonald

"With meditation, you become a sensitized superhero, completely in control, with endless possibilities at your fingertips.”  — Tara Stiles

“Meditation is not about feeling a certain way. It's about feeling the way you feel.”  — Dan Harris

“Remember the blue sky. It may at times be obscured by clouds, but it is always there.”  – Andy Puddicombe

“Mediation is a vital way to purify and quiet the mind, thus rejuvenating the body”  – Deepak Chopra

