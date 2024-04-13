Quotes on Meditation

By Nidhi Singh
Inhale Peace, Exhale Stress
"Mediation means dissolving the invisible walls that unaware has built” – Sadhguru
KreedOn
Image Source- Isha Foundation
“When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a candle in a windless place” —Bhagavad Gita
KreedOn
Image Source- manhattanmentalhealthcounseling
“Quiet the mind and the soul will speak.” - Ma Jaya Sati Bhagavati
KreedOn
Image Source- News Medical
“Meditation is not about stopping thoughts, but recognizing that we are more than our thoughts and our feelings.” — Arianna Huffington
KreedOn
Image Source- level.game
“It is indeed a radical act of love just to sit down and be quiet for a time by yourself” – Jon Kabat-Zinn
KreedOn
Image Source- C2Care
"Mediation is not spacing out or running away. In fact, it is being totally honest with ourselves” – Kathleen McDonald
KreedOn
Image Source- News Medical
"With meditation, you become a sensitized superhero, completely in control, with endless possibilities at your fingertips.” — Tara Stiles
KreedOn
Image Source- Vantage Fit
“Meditation is not about feeling a certain way. It's about feeling the way you feel.” — Dan Harris
KreedOn
Image Source- Integral
“Remember the blue sky. It may at times be obscured by clouds, but it is always there.” – Andy Puddicombe
KreedOn
Image Source-themindfulsteward.com
“Mediation is a vital way to purify and quiet the mind, thus rejuvenating the body” – Deepak Chopra
KreedOn
Image Source- Asian Craftsman