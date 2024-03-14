By Sumit
10) Chaminda Vaas (SL) 761 Wickets in 520 innings
9) Waqar Younis (PAK) 789 Wickets in 412 innings
8) Shaun Maclean Pollock (SA) 829 Wickets in 510 innings
7) Stuart Broad (ENG) 847 Wickets in 485 innings
6) Wasim Akram (PAK) 916 Wickets in 532 innings
5) Glenn McGrath (AUS) 949 Wickets in 493 innings
4) Anil Kumble (IND) 956 Wickets in 501 innings
3) James Anderson (ENG) 987 Wickets in 558 innings
2) Shane Warne (AUS) 1001 Wickets in 464 inings
1) Muthiah Muralidaran (SL) 1347 Wickets in 583 innings
