Most Centuries In ODI Cricket As Captain

By Sumit Malgotra

Ricky Ponting - 22 (220 innings)

Virat Kohli - 21  (91 innings)

AB de Villiers - 13  (98 innings)

Sourav Ganguly - 11 (143 innings)

Sanath Jayasuriya - 10  (117 innings)

Eoin Morgan - 9  (115 innings)

Stuart Porterfield - 9 (111 innings)

Graeme Smith - 8  (148 innings)

Babar Azam - 8  (42 innings)

Kane Williamson - 7  (89 innings)

