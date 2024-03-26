IPL 2024 Venues:  Full List of Stadiums of Each Teams

By Nidhi Singh

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Image Source Simple Wikipedia

Home team: Gujarat Titans Capacity: 132,000

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Image Source- Chandigarh Life

Home team: Punjab Kings Capacity: 38,000

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Image Source- ProBatsman

Home team: Lucknow Super Giants Capacity: 50,000

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Image Source- Sporting News

Home team: Sunrisers Hyderabad Capacity: 55,000

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Image Source- ESPNcricinfo

Home team: RCB Capacity: 40,000

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Image Source- IPL

Home team: Chennai Super Kings Capacity: 38,000

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Image Source- Crictoday

Home team: Delhi Capitals Capacity: 35,200

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Image Source- IPL

Home team: Mumbai Indians Capacity: 33,000

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Image Source- IPL

Home team: Kolkata Knight Riders Capacity: 66,000

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Image Source- iplcricketmatch.com

Home team: Rajasthan Royals Capacity: 30,000

Orange Lightning

