Highest successful run chases in IPL

By Sumit Malgotra

1) Punjab Kings 

262 vs KKR (IPL 2024)

Image Source- cnbctv18

2) Rajasthan Royals 

226 vs PBKS (IPL 2020)

Image Source- Rajasthan Royals

3) Rajasthan Royals 

224 vs KKR (IPL 2024)

Image Source -  The Quint

4) Mumbai Indians 

219 vs CSK (IPL 2021)

Image Source - IPL

5) Rajasthan Royals 

217 vs DC (IPL 2008)

Image Source -  IPL

6) Sunrisers Hyderabad 

217 vs RR (IPL 2023)

Image Source -Shailendra Bhojak

7) Mumbai Indians 

216 vs PBKS (IPL 2023) 

Image Source - sportstiger.com

8) Delhi Capitals 

214 vs Gujarat Lions (IPL 2017)

Image Source - Sportsbro

9) Mumbai Indians 

214 vs RR (IPL 2023)

Image Source - Sportsbro

10) Lucknow Super Giants 

213 VS RCB (IPL 2023)

Image Source - News18

