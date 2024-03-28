Famous  Roman Reigns  Quotes

By Nidhi Singh
"Don't worry about the pressure or the responsibility. Just live in it, have fun, and when everything seems to be going right, just stay humble and remember your family"
"Don't focus on the negativity. Focus on the positivity and the people that want you to do well; then, do it for them and for yourself"
People want to see you do good, but not too good.
"There's always something that you can learn and something you can teach"
"I'm a workhorse. I'll take anything and everything I can get, and I'll do it with a smile on my face"
"I don't have anything to prove to anybody else other than myself and my supporters and my loved ones, so if my health is good, I'm going to go out there and kill it"
"If there's one thing I've shown, I'm not scared of physicality. I'm not scared to take some of my own blood. I play hurt; I play injured"
"I'm doing pretty good for myself, and I'm very proud and very humbled at where I'm at, and I'm extremely blessed"
"You can either go down the stage like everybody else, or you can go through the crowd like Roman Reigns. I'd take going through the crowd, the WWE Universe, every day of the week"
"I was a standout athlete, so when that happens, you don't have too many people telling you 'You can't do this,' and 'You can't do that.' I've always been a bit of a people person and a hard worker"
