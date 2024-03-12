Famous Quotes  of Sunil Chhetri

By Nidhi Singh

"It doesn't matter who you are - if you dream big and if you work really hard, you can achieve unimaginable results, and that's really good for the nation"

"You have to be tough and have a lot of faith"

"The best part about being in your thirties is you know what works for you."

"In my opinion, rankings are a very fickle measurement of one's success and it is best to not get carried away by it"

"Ego is only fine when it is working for your motivation"

"I have to keep improving myself and challenging myself"

"When your physical energy and mind combines, it's great"

"I gather from motivation around me - from a lot of personalities who have done well in their respective fields"

"If anyone remembers me, it's about my hard work"

