By Sumit Malgotra

Let's Explore Shreyas Iyer's diverse revenue streams 

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer is believed to have about $7 million (around Rs 58 crore) in total worth

Investments

In 2024, Shreyas Iyer invested in Curelo, a health-tech startup. The startup also received Rs 10 crore from other investors.

KKR Contract 

Shreyas Iyer is having contract of 12.5 crore from the last two seasons.

INTL Earnings 

Shreyas Iyer had a Grade B contract with BCCI, which entitled him to an annual remuneration of Rs 3 crore.

 Endorsement

He also promotes different brands like CEAT, Boat, Manyavar, Google Pixel, and Dream11.

Social Media

Shreyas Iyer has big following on various social media platforms which contributes his overall NetWorth

