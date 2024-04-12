Different Types of Detox Drinks

By Nidhi Singh

Savour the Flavour

These detox beverages aid in hydrating your body, eliminating toxins, and promoting your overall health and wellness. Don't hesitate to adjust them according to your taste preferences and dietary requirements.

Lemon Ginger Detox Drink

Image Source-  Skinny Ms.

Ingredients: – 1 lemon, juiced – 1 tablespoon grated ginger – 1-2 cups warm water – Add maple syrup or honey to sweeten

Apple Cider Vinegar Detox Drink

Image Source- Healthline

Ingredients: – 1-2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar – 1 tablespoon lemon juice – 1 teaspoon honey – 1-2 cups water

Cucumber Mint Detox Water

Image Source- Monica Nedeff

Ingredients: – 1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced – 5-6 fresh mint leaves – 1 lemon, thinly sliced – 1 liter water

Green Tea Detox Drink

Image Source- priyakitchenette.com/

Ingredients: – 1 green tea bag – 1 cup hot water – Squeeze of lemon (optional) - Add Mint leaves (optional)

Detoxifying Beet Juice

Image Source- yummymummykitchen.com

Ingredients: – 1 medium beet, peeled and chopped – 1 carrot, chopped – 1 apple, cored and chopped – 1-inch piece of ginger – 1 lemon, juiced – 1-2 cups water

