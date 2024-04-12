Different Types of Detox Drinks

By Nidhi Singh
Savour the Flavour
KreedOn
These detox beverages aid in hydrating your body, eliminating toxins, and promoting your overall health and wellness. Don't hesitate to adjust them according to your taste preferences and dietary requirements.
Lemon Ginger Detox Drink
KreedOn
Image Source- Skinny Ms.
Ingredients: – 1 lemon, juiced – 1 tablespoon grated ginger – 1-2 cups warm water – Add maple syrup or honey to sweeten
Apple Cider Vinegar Detox Drink
KreedOn
Image Source- Healthline
Ingredients: – 1-2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar – 1 tablespoon lemon juice – 1 teaspoon honey – 1-2 cups water
Cucumber Mint Detox Water
KreedOn
Image Source- Monica Nedeff
Ingredients: – 1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced – 5-6 fresh mint leaves – 1 lemon, thinly sliced – 1 liter water
Green Tea Detox Drink
KreedOn
Image Source- priyakitchenette.com/
Ingredients: – 1 green tea bag – 1 cup hot water – Squeeze of lemon (optional) - Add Mint leaves (optional)
Detoxifying Beet Juice
KreedOn
Image Source- yummymummykitchen.com
Ingredients: – 1 medium beet, peeled and chopped – 1 carrot, chopped – 1 apple, cored and chopped – 1-inch piece of ginger – 1 lemon, juiced – 1-2 cups water
Also Read: