Best Running Quotes for Motivation

By Nidhi Singh
“I don’t run to add days to my life, I run to add life to my days.” — Ronald Rook
Image Source- Men's Journal
In running, it doesn’t matter whether you come in first, in the middle of the pack, or last. You can say, ‘I have finished.’ There is a lot of satisfaction in that.” — Fred Lebow
Image Source- Men's Health
“One run can change your day, many runs can change your life.” — Unknown
Image Source- Runner's World
“Running is the greatest metaphor for life, because you get out of it what you put into it.” — Oprah Winfrey
Image Source- Shape
"Every marathon I ran, I knew I had a faster one in me." — Dick Beardsley
Image Source- Runkeeper
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” — Aristotle
Image Source- Asics
"Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must, just never give up.”— Dean Karnazes
Image Source- Runners World
"Running is the basis of all the training that I do...it's like an escape." — Ellie Goulding
Image Source- self.com
