Best Running Quotes for Motivation

By Nidhi Singh

“I don’t run to add days to my life, I run to add life to my days.” — Ronald Rook

Image Source- Men's Journal

In running, it doesn’t matter whether you come in first, in the middle of the pack, or last. You can say, ‘I have finished.’ There is a lot of satisfaction in that.” — Fred Lebow

Image Source- Men's Health

“One run can change your day, many runs can change your life.” Unknown

Image Source- Runner's World

“Running is the greatest metaphor for life, because you get out of it what you put into it.” — Oprah Winfrey

Image Source- Shape

"Every marathon I ran, I knew I had a faster one in me." —  Dick Beardsley

Image Source-  Runkeeper

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” —  Aristotle

Image Source- Asics

"Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must, just never give up.”  Dean Karnazes

Image Source-  Runners World

"Running is the basis of all the training that I do...it's like an escape." — Ellie Goulding

Image Source- self.com

