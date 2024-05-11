Best 11 of U-19 winning players who never played for India

By Sumit Malgotra
Unmukt Chand (C)
KreedOn
Image Source- Times Now
Manjot Kalra
KreedOn
Image Source - India tv
Prashant Chopra
KreedOn
Image Source - thenewsperson
Taruwar Kohli
KreedOn
Image Source - Espncricinfo
Shreevats Goswami
KreedOn
Image Source - Wk/Bat
KreedOn
Manan Vohra
Image Source - Healthy Celeb
Iqbal Abdulla
KreedOn
Image Source -sportzpics
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
KreedOn
Image Source - indiatoday
Pradeep Sangwan
KreedOn
Image Source - Gujarat Titans
Ajitesh Argal
KreedOn
Image Source - sky sports
Anup Dave
KreedOn
Image Source - crictracker
Also Read: